Bird Canada Chosen by Société du parc Jean-Drapeau for Exclusive E-Scooter Deployment in Summer 2023

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE:BRDS, “Bird”), the largest and most popular sustainable micromobility provider in Canada, is proud to announce that it will once again return to serve the people of Montreal. The company will be offering a self-service e-scooter rental service at Parc Jean-Drapeau this summer. Bird Canada will gradually deploy up to 200 e-scooters, which will be available to park visitors from July 1st to November 15, 2023.

Montrealers will be able to ride on the park's bike paths from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with this safe, sustainable, convenient, and fun type of transportation. Bird Canada staff will be on site at all times to ensure that e-scooters are ready to ride and to educate riders on the rules to be followed.

This project is part of an initiative by the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau to offer a sustainable mobility option to users in order to reduce car use on the Notre-Dame and Sainte-Hélène islands in Montreal. Research shows that in Canada, about one in three e-scooter trips replaces a car trip. Since the start of its operations in 2019, Bird Canada has diverted nearly one million car trips to a more sustainable solution.

“ We are pleased to have been selected as the exclusive operator to deploy e-scooters on the territory of Société du parc Jean-Drapeau this summer. Montrealers have been looking forward to riding e-scooters again. Bird Canada is thrilled to offer a sustainable solution to make this summer season a success when it comes to sustainable transportation” - Stewart Lyons, CEO of Bird Canada

Cutting-edge Technology

The e-scooters deployed will be equipped with a GPS tracking system to ensure that they remain within the boundaries of Parc Jean-Drapeau, to establish low-speed zones and to ensure compliance with parking regulations. Thanks to the Bird Canada app, it will only be possible to end an e-scooter trip in a designated parking area.

Helmets are mandatory for all riders at the Parc Jean-Drapeau. To start a ride, riders will have to take a selfie via the Bird app, which will detect in real time whether the user is wearing a helmet. Each scooter will be equipped with a helmet cleaned frequently by the Bird team, and riders may also choose to wear their own helmet

To report a problem, both riders and park visitors are invited to contact the Bird team at 311_parcjeandrapeau@birdcanada.co or via the app’s "community" mode. Additional information is also available on the Bird app.

Bird From Coast to Coast

Bird Canada will draw on its extensive experience in managing e-scooter fleets to make the Parc Jean-Drapeau project a success. In 2023, Bird Canada was chosen to exclusively provide its services to the Ontario cities of Hamilton and Windsor, and was also selected by the cities of Oshawa and Brampton, which are in the Greater Toronto Area. Further, Bird Canada is the only micro mobility company to have been chosen for three consecutive years by the City of Ottawa to operate a fleet of e-scooters on its territory.

In total, Bird Canada now operates in 20 cities in Canada and provides more rides to more Canadians in more cities than any other provider in the country.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

