Corvette Partners with APMEX to Provide Collectible Products

What does the Chevrolet Corvette, commonly known as "America's sports car," and APMEX, one of the largest e-commerce retailers for Precious Metals, have in common?

They are both innovative industry leaders and now they are partnering to bring you a series of collectible rounds and bullion.

“As a car enthusiast myself, I am thrilled to announce this partnership,” said MC Garofalo, Director of eCommerce Experience at APMEX. “We know how special Corvette is to so many people. This collection is meant to be a keepsake for all those special memories associated with this dream car.”

The classic 1959 Corvette Set features the following products:

1959 Corvette diecast

Two 1 oz Silver rounds

Corvette 1 oz Proof Silver Shaped Flag Emblem

"Throughout Corvette’s 70-year history, this vehicle has become a symbol of American innovation, style and culture" said Harlan Charles, Corvette product manager, Chevrolet. “We are proud to collaborate with APMEX and celebrate our history with these Precious Metal Corvette coins.”

Not only do these products make great gifts or additions to collections; they are also unique investments to add to any portfolio.

About APMEX

APMEX is one of the largest and most recognized precious metals retailers in the United States, selling physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium bars, rounds and coins. APMEX has been in business for over 20 years, has done over $15BN in retail customers sales, has over 2MM customers, and has over 25,000 products in stock. To learn more, visit APMEX.com or call (800) 375-9006.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.