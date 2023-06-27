Standing Ovation Joins Precision Fermentation Alliance and Food Fermentation Europe, Two Trade Organizations Representing the Precision Fermentation Industry

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standing Ovation, a key player in the food transition, specialized in the production of non-animal caseins by precision fermentation (1) has joined the Precision Fermentation Alliance (PFA) and the Food Fermentation Europe (FFE), two trade organizations representing precision fermentation players in the food industry in the US, Europe and Israel. These two organizations aim to act as the industry's spokespersons to government bodies, industry and other economic players, as well as consumers, to promote the use of precision fermentation for a resilient and sustainable food system (2) (3).

Standing Ovation aims to support the food transition by developing non-animal, lactose-free substitutes for cheese and dairy products, using proteins produced by microbial fermentation. The company has developed an innovative process to produce non-animal caseins by precision fermentation. Caseins are the main proteins in milk, and their production by fermentation is a major challenge in the field of alternative proteins. Indeed, fermentative caseins, identical to their animal analogues, are paving the way to creating true replicas of dairy products, while providing the same taste and nutritional benefits. By bringing its process to industrial scale, the Paris-based start-up is positioning itself as a key player in the field of precision fermentation.

Sébastien Louvion, Director of Regulatory Affairs at Standing Ovation, added: "We are at the beginning of a new and exciting era. Technologies for new, more planet-friendly protein resources are emerging. Next step is to make them known to consumers, and for most of these new alternative proteins, to bring them to market. Together with the members of FFE and PFA, Standing Ovation is willing to be among the very first champions to get the approval from two of the world's most respected health authorities, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)."

(1) About precision fermentation

Precision fermentation is the process of producing ingredients of interest by fermenting micro-organisms (such as yeast, algae or fungi) in a confined environment. In the food sector, it enables the production of identical, long-lasting versions of ingredients appreciated by consumers, without the use of animals. It is already used today to produce rennet, amino acids and vitamins, various milk trace elements and beta-lactoglobulin from whey.

(2) About Precision Fermentation Alliance

Precision Fermentation Alliance was created to champion precision fermentation as a trusted solution for a more resilient and sustainable food system, worldwide.

(3) About Food Fermentation Europe (FFE)

Food Fermentation Europe is a trade organization that aims to raise awareness and promote precision fermentation in Europe.

About Standing Ovation

Created in 2020 and based in Paris, STANDING OVATION aims to become a key player in the food transition. The company is developing the production of fermentative caseins and their transformation into non-animal, lactose-free substitutes for cheese and dairy products. Standing Ovation recently raised €12 million, in a Series A round led by Astanor Ventures, with the participation of Peakbridge, Seventure, Big Idea Ventures, Good Startup and the Bel Group, to finance its growth, bring the casein production process to industrial scale and initiate the regulatory process. https://standing-ovation.co/