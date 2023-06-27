Smarty Partners with Sapiens, Providing Insurers with Faster, More Accurate Access to Business-Critical Location Data

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smarty, the location data intelligence leader, has teamed up with Sapiens, a global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, to help insurers take their business-critical location data to the next level.

With access to Smarty's cutting-edge tools, Sapiens customers can now transform the way they underwrite policies, manage risk, and process claims. Leveraging Smarty's technology allows insurers to refine risk profiles, write more profitable policies, insure properties more effectively, and improve the claims lifecycle while simultaneously reducing costs, risk, and liability.

Insurers who partner with Sapiens and Smarty can take advantage of the following benefits:

Accelerate Straight-Through-Processing – Facilitating straight-through processing by preventing bad address data at the entry point, so pre-verified addresses can be used with confidence to write more accurate policies and better process claims.

– Facilitating straight-through processing by preventing bad address data at the entry point, so pre-verified addresses can be used with confidence to write more accurate policies and better process claims. Acquire New Clients – Helping streamline the customer experience through address autocompletion while also preventing errant data from disrupting insurers' processes and making it easier for clients and prospects to submit their information.

– Helping streamline the customer experience through address autocompletion while also preventing errant data from disrupting insurers' processes and making it easier for clients and prospects to submit their information. Conduct Better Risk Analysis With Rooftop Geocoding – Taking address data and translating it into highly accurate latitude and longitude coordinates, allows insurers to compare a structure’s proximity to high-risk areas, which can make or break a policy’s profitability.

– Taking address data and translating it into highly accurate latitude and longitude coordinates, allows insurers to compare a structure’s proximity to high-risk areas, which can make or break a policy’s profitability. Validate and Geocode Non-USPS Addresses – Verifying and geocoding over 210 million U.S. postal and non-postal addresses, which allows for a greater possibility of straight-through processing.

– Verifying and geocoding over 210 million U.S. postal and non-postal addresses, which allows for a greater possibility of straight-through processing. Take Advantage of Lightning-Fast Processing – Providing quick, hyper-accurate access to location data through address verification and geocoding without the aggravation and extra costs associated with on-site installations.

“We are always seeking to offer the most accurate intelligence in the fastest, most efficient ways to our clients. Our partnership with Smarty was a great strategic choice for supporting our property casualty customers with reliable address validation,” said Christopher Merkel, Sapiens’ VP and Chief Architect.

"This partnership is a game-changer for the insurance industry. Insurers can now access the location data they need to make better business decisions, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve broader geographic coverage," said Rob Green, Smarty's Chief Revenue Officer.

About Smarty

Smarty is a leader in location data intelligence—providing a suite of enterprise-grade products including master address lists for the US and address validation, auto-complete, and geocoding services in 240+ countries and territories. Smarty's customers process billions of addresses daily through easy-to-use website tools, SDKs, and fully-documented APIs. More information about Smarty can be found at https://www.smarty.com.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative, and agile. Backed by more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management. For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.