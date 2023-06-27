Audax Private Debt Joins iCapital Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audax Private Debt (“Audax”), a leading provider of financing solutions for middle market private equity sponsors, announced today the firm’s participation in the iCapital Marketplace, a platform launched by iCapital in June that connects financial advisors and their clients with a broad array of alternative investment offerings from select asset managers.

iCapital Marketplace provides an “all-digital” experience to wealth managers and aims to bridge the structural divide that has historically prevented advisors from making alternative investments accessible to their clients. The marketplace features educational tools, such as market insights, webinars, and training modules, while the document center and investment dashboard provide a holistic view of client investments throughout the investment lifecycle.

“For the past 20-plus years, Audax Private Debt has built a track record supporting private equity-backed companies with a range of financing solutions,” noted Mike McGonigle, Head of Senior Debt at Audax Private Debt. “Since our founding, we have endeavored to offer investors access to our strategies through a range of vehicles and structures, tailored to their specific needs and investment appetites. The iCapital partnership builds on this effort and underscores our collaborative approach to provide investors access to the middle market. We are excited to be an integral part of the pre-launch of the iCapital Marketplace and look forward to working with the team as they continue to build out their solution set for wealth managers.”

Audax Private Debt provides first lien, stretch senior, unitranche, second lien, and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments primarily to middle market companies based in North America. Since inception, Audax has invested over $34 billion across more than 1,100 companies in support of over 275 private equity sponsors. Audax is focused on the middle market and looks to invest in companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $100 million.

About Audax Private Debt

Based in New York, Audax Private Debt is a leading middle market debt capital provider with $20 billion of assets under management. Audax works collaboratively to build financing solutions shaped to meet the needs of private equity clients, capital partners, and investors. With more than 50 investment professionals and over 190 employees, the firm is an experienced and trusted partner that provides a wide variety of financing solutions to private equity sponsors.

Audax Private Debt is a part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager with approximately $36 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.audaxprivatedebt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.