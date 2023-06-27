Rosemont Announces Minority Equity Investment in Landmark Management, LLC

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rosemont, a private investor in employee-owned asset and wealth management firms, announces a minority investment in Landmark Management, LLC, a multi-family office with more than $4 billion in assets under management. Located in New York City, Landmark provides investment management, accounting and tax preparation services for a limited number of ultra-high net worth families.

The recapitalization is designed to support the company’s gradual transition to next-generation leadership and to ensure its independence and continuity far into the future. As a minority investor, Rosemont will contribute guidance and governance as both the company and its clients navigate generational transition in the years and decades ahead.

“We are thrilled to form this partnership with Landmark—which in many respects represents the ideal Rosemont investment—after several years of discussions,” said Brad Mook, managing director at Rosemont. “Landmark has provided distinctive investment advice and valuable services to a limited number of enduring client families over a long period of time. With Rosemont’s support, it will continue serving these families as well or better for many years to come.”

“We carefully considered our choice of partner before selecting Rosemont,” said Earl “Trip” Samson III, founder and co-managing partner of Landmark. “In the end, we valued Rosemont’s indefinite investment horizon, its industry expertise and its experience partnering with firms like ours. We have been very thoughtful and deliberate with our succession planning and ensuring the best outcome for our clients, and having Rosemont as an aligned minority investor and adviser puts the firm on excellent footing to evolve with our client families.”

This is the third permanent capital investment by Rosemont, following 26 private equity investments over the past 21 years.

Berkshire Global Advisors served as financial advisor to Landmark Management, LLC. Cozen O’Connor served as legal representative to Rosemont and DLA Piper served as legal representative to Landmark.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Rosemont

Rosemont is a specialist investor exclusively focused on a select number of partnerships with high-quality, employee-owned asset and wealth management companies. Rosemont acquires permanent minority equity positions in support of management buyouts, recapitalizations, ownership transitions, and selected start-ups. In addition to its experience providing capital and employee-driven ownership solutions, Rosemont leverages its deep network and knowledge of the investment management industry developed through more than 30 years of advising and investing in asset and wealth management businesses. For more information visit www.rosemontinv.com.

About Landmark Management

Landmark Management, ​LLC, is a fee-only SEC-registered investment adviser serving a small, select group of very high net worth individual and family clients. For over 20 years, Landmark has been dedicated to the goal of providing objective, institutional-quality advisory services and access to the best available talent to meet each client’s investment needs. We employ a highly personalized approach based on open, honest communication and a deep understanding of each client’s long-term financial objectives, with the ultimate goal of becoming a trusted advisor to multiple generations of our client families. For more information visit www.landmark-mgmt.com.