AlertMedia Integrates With Navan to Help Organizations Protect Traveling Employees

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, the world’s leading provider of threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions, today announced a new integration with Navan, a globally recognized travel and expense management company. Through the integration, joint AlertMedia-Navan customers can now automatically sync travel data from Navan into AlertMedia Travel Risk Management, providing travel risk and security teams a real-time view of employees’ locations while traveling for work, along with a powerful suite of tools to prepare employees ahead of business trips, monitor emerging travel risks, and respond quickly to keep travelers out of harm’s way.

“Business travelers face a multitude of potential threats, from severe weather and natural disasters to geopolitical conflicts and protests. As the volume of business trips continues to grow, managing these travel risks can become increasingly complex and challenging, especially for the largest organizations,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO for AlertMedia. “Ensuring traveling employees are safe at all times starts with knowing where they will be and when—and being able to quickly identify when critical events emerge—which is exactly what this integration empowers security and travel risk leaders to do, all from a single interface.”

Available to customers worldwide, the turnkey integration drastically reduces the time required to identify, correlate, and respond to travel risks that may impact active trips or upcoming trips. Additional benefits of the AlertMedia-Navan integration include:

Frictionless travel data management: Unify travel safety and risk management workflows within a single pane of glass to enable faster, more consistent response processes.

Accurate, non-invasive location monitoring: Know where your traveling employees are at all times and their proximity to emerging risks with the AlertMedia mobile app and powerful mapping features.

Automatic, multichannel notifications to at-risk travelers: Accelerate response times to critical events with automated, multichannel notifications sent directly to impacted travelers or security teams.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and business through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions help companies of all sizes identify, respond to, and recover from critical events faster and with greater confidence. AlertMedia supports critical communication for thousands of leading businesses—including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, In-N-Out, and Walmart—in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.