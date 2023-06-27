Hopr's Cloud Workload and API Threat Protection Technology Available in AWS Marketplace

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hopr, a leader in automated moving target defense security solutions for cloud assets, announced today the availability of its API Threat Protection and Access Control solution in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With AWS Marketplace availability, AWS enterprise customers can now quickly procure and deploy Hopr’s novel automated moving target defense (AMTD) solution in their own environments.

Since the company’s inception in 2017, Hopr has advanced the AMTD market through its Code Hidden In Plain Sight (CHIPS™) technology. AWS customers can benefit from using Hopr’s CHIPS™ technology which combines a novel algorithm and high frequency credential rotation to create hardened communications between workloads, APIs and data across all clouds—including hybrid- or distributed-cloud scenarios. This listing in AWS Marketplace will amplify Hopr’s exposure and provide opportunities beyond traditional sales models.

In addition, the company also announced it is joining the AWS Activate Portfolio Program. The combined AWS credits from these milestones will be used to support Hopr’s public, “free-forever” marketplace listing, allowing the company to invest more in product advancements and customer success. Hopr’s mission has always been to create a product that lowers cyber risk and does not increase the burden on DevOps leadership, especially when working within complex infrastructure such as the cloud. As cloud usage and workloads expand, it is imperative that new innovations are battle-tested and can successfully perform at the scale and speed of the cloud. By joining the AWS Activate Portfolio Program, Hopr gains premium access to the tools and resources needed to accelerate its product go-to-market strategy and customer-facing initiatives.

“We are thrilled to announce both our availability in AWS Marketplace and acceptance into the AWS Activate Portfolio Program. The additional support of AWS Activate will help us better understand customer use cases and glean important insights into the performance and features needed to effectively secure workloads, APIs and data,” said Tom McNamara, Founder and CEO of Hopr. “Working hand-in-hand with the experts from AWS not only boosts our team's expertise but differentiates Hopr in a highly competitive industry. We are eager to take advantage of all the program has to offer.”

This news follows shortly after Hopr’s announcement of $500K in funding from TEDCO (Maryland Technology Development Corporation.) TEDCO recently invested an additional $300K, doubling down on their initial investment of $200K, which occurred last year.

