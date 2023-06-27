Thousands Marching July 2nd to Stop Hate Laws Nationwide

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thousands of people from across the country will be standing up for democracy this Independence Day weekend during the We The People National March (WTPMarch.org) on Sunday, July 2nd at 9:00am (EST) at Esplanade Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As authoritarian lawmakers and legislatures seek to criminalize immigrants, sexuality, gender expression, Blackness, homelessness, religious freedom, and the teaching of vital history, this country never has seen such a blatant abuse of power against virtually every group of people at the same time. We The People is a movement composed of advocates, mobilizers, and community leaders who are tired of being told what books they can read, what words they can or can’t say, how they can express themselves, and what they can do with their own bodies. Basic constitutional rights are under attack, and We The People cannot stay silent.

A still-growing coalition of more than 70 partner organizations and more than a dozen high-profile Ambassadors, including labor and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta, Director/choreographer Debbie Allen, Parkland survivor David Hogg, National Urban League’s Marc Morial, and more, are coming together to oppose the close to 1,000 piece of hate legislation being introduced across the country.

The diverse We The People coalition includes the following organizations:

Planned Parenthood, National Urban League, One Pulse Foundation, National Organization for Women, Safe Schools South Florida, Rural Women in Action, Bridge Builders Foundation, Dream Defenders, League of Women Voters, New Leaders Council, Equality Florida, Calor, Transinclusive, AIDS Taskforce of Greater Cleveland, Social Change, BANS OFF Miami, South Side Help Center, The Joseph & Evelyn Lowery Institute, Decrim305, AHF, Broward Young Dems, SunServe, Thursday’s Child, Dolphin Dems, SAVE.LGBT, The Pride Center, Come Out with Pride Orlando, Avanse Ansanm, Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity, Broward House, World AIDS Museum, SPARK, BLACC, Iris House, FLUX, Impulse, AID Atlanta, GLAAD, BANS OFF Miami, Anti-Defamation League-Florida, National Association of Social Workers, Keshet, Compass LGBTQ+ Community Center, 32BJ-SEIU, Moms Demand Action, SOJOURN, PFLAG Miami, Tampa Pride, Ameyal, ACQC, AOC, AIN, Afro Pride Florida, Hudson Pride Center and LOUD.

Also this week, activists in communities across the nation are hosting local companion We The People marches and rallies:

Thursday, July 29th

CHICAGO

The Daley Center (50 W. Washington St, Chicago, IL 60602)

11:00 am CDT

NEW YORK CITY

Washington Square Park (Washington Square, New York, NY 10012)

12:00 pm EDT

Friday, June 30th

WASHINGTON, DC

Black Lives Matter Plaza (16th St. NW between I and H Streets NW, Washington, DC 20001)

12:30 pm EDT

Sunday, July 2nd

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina State House (1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29201)

11:00 am EDT

LOS ANGELES

Grand Park DTLA (200 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012)

10:00 pm PDT

DALLAS

Oak Lawn Library (4100 Cedar Springs Rd., Dallas, TX 75219)

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 pm CDT