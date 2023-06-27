Hospice Dynamix™ and MatrixCare Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Offer Advanced AI-Powered EHR Integration to Hospice Care Providers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospice Dynamix™, a predictive analytics software platform from Diversified Health Technology (DHT), today announced a strategic partnership with MatrixCare, a leading SaaS provider for out-of-hospital care settings. This marks the first integration of Hospice Dynamix™ with an electronic healthcare records (EHR) system.

The Hospice Dynamix software platform is a patent-pending, AI-powered, cloud-based SaaS solution that provides hospice organizations with continuous, automated predictive analyses of their financial, marketing, and operational health. The solution is built on a continuously updated Predicted Length of Stay (PLOS) projection designated to every patient upon admission. This automated PLOS projection powers a user-specific dashboard that provides real-time insights into: 1) Medicare revenue and Cap projection for every open year; 2) referral source behaviors, quality, and value; and 3) compliance risk and audit readiness.

"We are thrilled to announce MatrixCare as our inaugural EMR integration partner,” said Terry Swatley, CEO of Hospice Dynamix. “Their strong alignment with our vision of delivering exceptional value to their customers, coupled with their remarkable capabilities for open integration and collaborative approach to partnerships, makes them an outstanding choice for this groundbreaking alliance with Hospice Dynamix."

"Hospices encounter numerous challenges in providing the remarkable benefits of end-of-life care,” said Tim Smokoff, general manager of Home Health and Hospice at MatrixCare. “Identifying partners like Hospice Dynamix who can assist them in achieving greater operational efficiency through data management is just one of the ways MatrixCare strives to support our customers in tackling these challenges effectively."

About Hospice Dynamix

Founded by former hospice owners and operators, Hospice Dynamix is the first decision intelligence software that designates a Predicted Length of Stay (PLOS) for every patient from admission through the end of life. The Hospice Dynamix mission is to provide innovative, technology-based solutions that inform providers of their financial and operational risks and eliminate inefficient and ineffective methods. Leveraging proprietary real-time, automated predictive analytics, we offer solutions that empower healthcare providers with BETTER information to make BETTER decisions and provide BETTER results. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit hospicedynamix.com

About MatrixCare

MatrixCare enables out-of-hospital care organizations to manage senior care more safely and securely. Current and multiyear winner of the “Best in KLAS” award for Long-Term Care Software, MatrixCare is trusted by more than 15,000 long-term, post-acute care (LTPAC) organizations across senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, accountable care organizations, home health, home care, and hospice, helping them connect and collaborate to keep America’s seniors healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. MatrixCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD). To learn more, visit matrixcare.com and follow @MatrixCare on Twitter.