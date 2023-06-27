Viamericas and Banco GyT Launch Collaborative Promotion to Support Viamistad in Guatemala

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viamericas Corporation, a licensed, international remittance company, has recently launched their Viamistad campaign with Banco GyT, a Guatemalan financial organization, to raise money for people with severe disabilities to attend the educational and recreational camps of Viamistad in Guatemala. With every money transfer made to Guatemala through Viamericas and Banco GyT, the two companies will donate a portion of that money, helping those in Guatemala attend the camps of Viamistad.

The campaign between Viamericas and Banco GyT has greatly benefited the Viamistad camps by providing needed resources and support. As a result of the collaborative promotion, approximately $30,000 was raised to finance the Viamistad summer camps in 2022. This year, Viamericas and Banco GyT are aiming for an even higher contribution for Viamistad.

“Viamistad exists to fill that void in the lives of people with disabilities in Guatemala and is entirely funded by donations and support from Viamericas,” said Joseph Argilagos, Co-Founder of Viamericas and President of Viamistad. “We are incredibly proud and fortunate to be able to support Viamistad alongside Banco GyT. Our support helps grow this educational program that did not previously exist in Guatemala, so we are eager to continue this campaign in the years to come.”

Viamistad has been hosting these camps for more than 10 years. With approximately 85 people attending every year, this nine-day camp offers activities such as waterskiing, stand-up paddle boarding, horseback riding and swimming in the ocean. Every year, they strive to provide life-changing experiences, spark lifetime friendships and create a strong community for those that attend.

About Viamericas Corporation

Founded in 1999, Viamericas is a licensed money transmitter offering international money transfer services across the United States. The in-person services and online platform enable customers to send money safely, easily, and affordably 24/7 from the U.S. to over 80 countries. Viamericas helps families achieve their financial goals by providing international payment services at a great value. In addition to Florida, the company has regional offices in Los Angeles and operational centers in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines. For more information, see https://corporate.viamericas.com.

About Grupo Financiero G&T Continental

It is a Guatemalan financial organization, which is among the leaders in this market with a history of more than 60 years. Currently, the group is made up of several companies in the financial sector, including Banco G&T Continental, Financiera G&T Continental and Seguros G&T, S.A. However, it concentrates its largest commercial activity through the G&T Continental bank. The strength of the group is evidenced by its figures, which refer to a total of 1.5 million customers; more than Q63 billion in assets. Its human team has more than 5 thousand employees and the organization was accredited in 2020 with the ISO 9001/2015 Certification. G&TContinental's organizational culture is identified by its adaptation to change and continuous improvement; for its products and services, which seek to simplify the daily management of its clients' finances, the solvency of a large organization and a technological platform in constant evolution.