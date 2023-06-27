Age of Learning Wins SIIA CODiE Award for Most Innovative Edtech Company

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Age of Learning, leading education technology innovator and creator of the widely popular ABCmouse® Early Learning Academy, today announced that it has won the 2023 SIIA CODiE™ Award for Most Innovative Edtech Company. The prestigious SIIA CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Education Technology products across the country and around the world. This year marks the first time that SIIA has awarded a CODiE for the Most Innovative Edtech Company. The category recognizes the Edtech company that, according to SIIA, “is charting new pathways, showing others in the industry what is possible in instructional design.”

SIIA awards are based on thorough assessment of a company's products, approach, and commitment to proven outcomes. Criteria for the “Most Innovative Award” set a high bar:

Does this company’s product(s) approach teaching and learning in a way that we have not widely seen?

Does the company open up our imaginations to new possibilities?

Is the company’s product(s) innovative but still grounded in instructional meaningfulness and standards alignment?

Does the company have evidence for its product(s) to prove it’s not just innovative but making a difference in the classroom?

“We are grateful to SIIA and our peer judges for this award, and most of all to our school district partners for their dedication to empowering teachers and students with effective solutions,” said Sunil Gunderia, Chief Innovation Officer at Age of Learning. “This award is especially meaningful, since the judging criteria, which assess impact, evidence, and efficacy, are intrinsic to our development approach. Innovating for impact is at the heart of our organizational purpose, because we know the profound impact education has on every child's future.”

Age of Learning has invested over a decade of research and development into personalized and adaptive learning solutions based on well-established principles of learning science, broad and deep curricular expertise, and industry-leading design, engineering, and artistic talent. The company’s learning solutions for classrooms, My Math Academy® and My Reading Academy™, are research-validated digital learning solutions supported by multiple studies demonstrating their effectiveness. These solutions can help close gaps and are designed to accelerate learning in as little as 10–12 weeks for students in pre-K through 2nd grade.

To date, 10 studies for My Math Academy and My Reading Academy have been validated as meeting the various evidence requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

“The 2023 Education Technology CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners!”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/celebrate-finalists/.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is the leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. The company’s research-based digital education programs have been developed by an experienced team of education experts and have proven efficacy in increasing children’s learning gains. Age of Learning’s flagship product, ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy, is an award-winning comprehensive curriculum for children. The company’s school solutions programs include My Math Academy®, an adaptive, personalized program proven to significantly accelerate math learning outcomes, and My Reading Academy™, an adaptive program designed to help young learners build a foundation for reading comprehension and literacy and become fluent readers. With over 10 billion learning activities completed by more than 50 million children worldwide, Age of Learning is a global leader in efforts to advance equity, access, and opportunity for all children. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit www.AgeofLearning.com.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.