WeLearn and Meahana Form Strategic Learning and Development Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeLearn, a learning solutions and custom content creation company, and Meahana, a facilitator-first learning platform, are excited to announce they have formed a strategic learning and development partnership. Together, they form a complimentary service offering for organizations looking for both a virtual instructor training platform as well as custom course content creation.

Meahana’s digital platform empowers facilitators to unlock their creativity and run powerful sessions that achieve their personal and professional goals. WeLearn specializes in creating beautiful, thoughtfully designed courses. This partnership combines course optimization for both the learner and the facilitator.

“During the pandemic, when virtual learning became the norm, organizations experimented with polling and collaboration tools to enhance virtual learning,” said Adam Boggs, Meahana CEO. “However, as we evolved in the hybrid world, we quickly realized the facilitator had been left behind. In combination, the collaboration and engagement tools brought an unnecessary level of complexity to structured learning and lacked the depth to drive meaningful impact. To solve this, we created Meahana, a facilitator-designed platform.”

“We are excited about the potential that Meahana offers to facilitators and organizations to increase their engagement with learners in a virtual or hybrid environment,” said Sean Stowers, WeLearn Founder/CEO. “Our team is made up of artists, instructional designers, and some of the most creative minds in the L&D industry. We look forward to helping organizations and thought leaders bring their programs to life on the Meahana platform.”

To learn more, contact WeLearn and Meahana here.

About WeLearn

WeLearn is on a mission to help organizations build better humans through learning. It provides a full range of services to assist its partners in building world-class learning. WeLearn is also the recipient of Brandon Hall Group Awards that include: Best Advance in Creation of a Learning Strategy, Best Advance in Content Development, Best Learning Team and more.

About Meahana

Meahana is a software platform for creating and delivering rich, experiential workshops that engage and inspire audiences, whether designing from scratch or utilizing templates from Meahana or its growing list of world-class content partners. With an intuitive workflow and connected activities designed by facilitators for facilitators, it strikes a balance between simplicity and sophistication, allowing you to guide creativity, craft ideas, and take action.