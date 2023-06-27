NTT DATA Smart Venue Technology Comes to Nationals Park, Home of the Washington Nationals

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced NTT DATA Smart Venue Technology will be used at Nationals Park, home of the Washington Nationals. The system will be used to provide Nationals management and ballpark guests with real-time information that uses data from multiple sources in order to improve the fan experience and streamline operations.

“The Washington Nationals are continually striving to give our fans the best ballpark experience in sports,” said Alan H. Gottlieb, Chief Operating Officer, Lerner Sports Group. “Using advanced data analytics technology will help us make informed decisions in terms of resource allocation and will directly improve the guest experience, as we work with NTT DATA to ultimately provide real-time data on points of entry, concessions lines and more.”

NTT DATA’s Smart Venue Technology will analyze data from multiple sources to enhance the gameday experience at Nationals Park by providing intelligence that will help management personnel and fans make informed decisions about things like gate usage and concessions wait times. Information gathered by Internet of Things (IOT) devices, as well as in-park data, will be used by NTT DATA’s Smart Management platform to provide real-time information to staff and fans, as well as predict trends, leading to a better allocation of staff resources and a better in-game experience for guests.

“NTT DATA is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Washington Nationals,” said Christopher Merdon, Group President, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. “Watching a game at Nationals Park is a phenomenal experience that will be made only better by using our data analytics and IoT technology —fans are going to love the results.”

“NTT DATA Smart Venue services will add to the Washington Nationals’ fan experience by providing valuable data such as wait times to enter the ballpark,” said Bill Baver, Vice President, NTT Smart Solutions, NTT DATA Services. “We initially introduced our Smart Management Platform services in the City of Las Vegas to help the city with public safety. The success of the project led to an expansion of monitoring occupancy in the city’s parks and we are excited to provide a new level of these services to the Washington Nationals.”

For more information about NTT Smart Solutions, visit: https://us.nttdata.com/en/services/accelerate-smart.

