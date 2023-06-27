Swift Medical Announces Partnership with Corstrata to Enhance Virtual Wound Care Delivery

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swift Medical, a digital health technology company focused on improving clinical and economic outcomes in wound care, today announced a strategic partnership with Corstrata, a leader in virtual wound care delivery, to enhance and expand access to high-quality wound care. Joint customers will now be able to leverage Corstrata’s team of certified Wound, Ostomy, Continence (WOC) nurses as well as Swift’s leading, AI-powered wound care platform, which offers superior wound imaging, documentation, collaboration, and decision support tools.

Today, Corstrata supports bedside providers in all 50 states with virtual access to certified Wound and Ostomy specialists to provide evidence-based treatment recommendations. Its technology-enabled care solutions support providers in the management of patients with complex wounds, resulting in improved clinical and financial outcomes, including a 30% reduction in wound healing time, up to a 40% savings in supply costs, and as much as a 50% reduction in skilled nurse visit utilization or clinical staff time in the care of patients with wounds.

“As the clinical and financial burden of wounds continues to grow, more care providers and payers are turning to virtual wound care services to gain access to the proper resources and technology to improve healing times and reduce the risk of costly complications that often arise with wounds,” said Katherine Piette, Corstrata’s Founder, and CEO. “Now, no matter where patients live in the U.S., they can receive high-quality care enabled by our team of virtual wound care specialists using the latest wound care technology. This is especially important in the current home health and hospice populations as well as emerging at-home, value-based models.”

The Swift Skin & Wound mobile application enables effortless image capture at the point of care, which empowers remote consultations, at-risk patient monitoring, proactive decision-making and improved clinical decisions. Swift’s technology has been clinically proven to support care teams in accelerating wound healing by 37% and reducing hospitalizations by 14%.

“Like Corstrata, our solution has been proven to enhance wound care delivered in all care settings for all types of patients and wounds,” said Brian Litten, CEO of Swift Medical. “By combining Corstrata’s deep clinical expertise and team of certified wound nurses with Swift’s state-of-the-art technology, we will undoubtedly improve care outcomes for patients most in need while propelling a new standard of wound care.”

About Swift Medical

Swift Medical is the global leader in digital wound care. We are headquartered in Toronto, with operations expanding across the U.S. and Canada. Our mission is to make empathy-driven wound care ubiquitous through AI-powered diagnostic technology. We are the trusted wound technology partner of more than 4,000 healthcare facilities in North America across the continuum of care. Our solutions empower healthcare providers to deliver standardized, accessible, and equitable wound care for every patient – with advanced, high-precision imaging, compliant documentation, clinical analytics, and remote care. To learn more about Swift Medical, visit us at www.swiftmedical.com.

About Corstrata

Corstrata is a virtual care solution that utilizes technology to provide access to scarce certified wound and ostomy nurses at the patient's bedside in post-acute provider settings, including home health, hospice, skilled nursing facilities, and emerging hospital-at-home providers. Corstrata’s team of WOC nurses provides consultations with provider staff at the patient’s bedside, either through HIPAA-compliant video or through review of store-and-forward wound images, to improve clinical and financial outcomes for providers. To learn more about Corstrata, visit us at www.Corstrata.com.