Northeast Behavioral Health Care Consortium and Greenspace Health Partner on a Coordinated Implementation of Measurement-Based Care

MOOSIC, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Northeast Behavioral Health Care Consortium (NBHCC) and Greenspace Health are partnering on an implementation of Measurement-Based Care (MBC) across the region. This initiative is designed to empower patients as active participants throughout their care process, provide care teams with actionable data and insights to inform clinical decision making, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

NBHCC coordinates the Medicaid managed care program for behavioral health across four Pennsylvania counties - Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming. Seven provider organizations, including Friendship House, Scantron Counseling Center, Luzerne Intermediate Unit (LIU), Children’s Service Center, Northeast Counseling Services, Aaron Center and Burke Center will take part in this initiative during its initial phase. These providers will implement MBC within their outpatient programs that span adult and child behavioral health and substance use services.

NBHCC has chosen to approach this coordinated MBC implementation to achieve three primary goals: (a) alignment across providers on the model of measurement; (b) expanded resources for implementation and change management; and (c) shared patient-reported outcome data and insights to generate benchmarks and drive quality improvement initiatives. In addition, NBHCC and Greenspace will partner with Dr. William Miller, Ph.D., MHA from the University of Scranton, an expert in the field of health outcomes research, to lead an evaluation study that assesses the impact of MBC on client treatment outcomes and the overall cost of care - focused on both behavioral health and physical health claims data.

"The strength of our MBC pilot lies in our collaborative efforts to measure and enhance clinical outcomes for our members. With the combined expertise of Greenspace, local clinicians, behavioral health agencies, county administrators, managed care, researchers and academic institutions, we are collectively designing a new powerful initiative for our region. This pilot will showcase the effectiveness of our members' recovery journey, empowering and enhancing the exceptional work done by our dedicated providers." - Jim Spencer, Senior Director of Clinical Management, NBHCC.

“We understand the significant impact that MBC has on patient care, and an initiative like this will help demonstrate the scale of that effect when implementing MBC through a coordinated regional approach. This initiative will help highlight the connection between improved patient outcomes and the overall cost of care,” said Simon Weisz, President, Greenspace Health. “We’re excited about this project and its potential to improve patient outcomes and drive shared learning for all participating organizations.”

NBHCC has chosen to lead this project in partnership with Greenspace Health because they believe in the positive impact that MBC can have on both their provider organizations and the populations they serve. NBHCC views MBC as the future of evidence-based behavioral healthcare, and is working to be at the forefront of the movement.

About NBHCC

NBHCC is a non-profit organization serving more than 195,000 members in four counties including Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming. NBHCC manages the behavioral health program of HealthChoices in these counties. HealthChoices is a statewide, mandatory, managed care program serving individuals who receive medical assistance. For more information, visit: https://www.nbhcc.org/

About Greenspace Health

Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Their Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent, evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient-reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly impact patient results while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. Greenspace’s MBC solutions have been implemented across over 400 community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better-coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about MBC, please visit www.greenspacehealth.com