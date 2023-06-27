Hiya and SoftBank Corp. Group Company BBSS Partner to Protect Mobile Users from Spam and Fraud

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hiya, the leading Voice Security Platform, announces a strategic partnership with BBSS Corporation, a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp.-owned SB C&S Corp. In collaboration with SB Telecom America, a subsidiary of SoftBank Corp., BBSS will support the distribution of the Hiya Protect call security solution to mobile carrier customers worldwide.

Through this strategic partnership, the Hiya Protect Call security solution will be offered to carriers worldwide. This is especially critical in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where in some countries over 50% of calls can be spam or fraud.

“Spam and fraud calls are a growing problem costing consumers and businesses billions of dollars, degrading trust in the voice network, and impacting nearly every mobile carrier around the globe,” said Shintaro Taki, Representative Director, President and CEO at BBSS. “Following extensive research and vetting across different voice security solutions, we determined that Hiya offered the most effective spam and fraud protection on the market. Hiya Protect was the clear choice to complete our voice security offering.”

Phone spam and fraud are plaguing consumers around the world. According to Hiya’s latest Global Call Threat Report, 24.9% of all unknown calls observed in Q1 2023 were spam or fraud. However, voice security at the network level is a proven way to effectively protect mobile subscribers.

Launched in 2016, Hiya Protect uses Adaptive AI to analyze every facet of a phone call on the network in real time to learn and respond to new threats as they emerge. Other solutions rely on basic protections such as number history analytics and validity checks, which are relevant signals but certainly not sufficient alone.

With the highest detection rate and lowest error rate of any voice security platform in the industry, Hiya safeguards consumers without blocking legitimate calls. This ensures more wanted calls are identified and unwanted calls are blocked or labeled.

“We are proud to be selected by BBSS and SB Telecom America as they are the trusted source to leading carriers around the world and known for their vigorous and comprehensive evaluation process,” said Kush Parikh, Hiya President. “This selection of Hiya Protect will extend Hiya’s Voice Security Network to expanding markets across the globe, in addition to our existing footprint in North America and Europe.”

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Security Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 400 million users on the Hiya Voice Security Network, powering call protection and identity for AT&T, EE, Samsung, Ericsson and more. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

About BBSS Corporation

BBSS, a subsidiary of SB C&S Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Corp., specializes in the distribution of software to telecom carriers, ISPs and mobile insurance companies, including their flagship anti phishing SagiWall software.

About SB Telecom America Corp.

Founded in 1996, SB Telecom America Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Corp. with concentration of businesses accelerating digital transformation including digital marketing, artificial intelligence (AI) and security services.