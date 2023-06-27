Riskonnect Expands ESG Solution to Integrate with Salesforce Net Zero Cloud

ATLANTA & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskonnect, a leader in integrated risk management solutions, today announced a new integration with Salesforce Net Zero Cloud to enhance its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) capabilities. Available on Salesforce AppExchange, customers can now easily integrate ESG, governance, risk, and compliance data collected in Riskonnect directly into Salesforce Net Zero Cloud. Riskonnect customers will also be able to leverage the powerful capabilities of Net Zero Cloud’s carbon emission data collection solution for footprinting and setting science-based targets.

“This integration helps organizations operationalize ESG in a new way,” says Kathryn Carlson, senior vice president, global product management, Riskonnect. “Organizations can now take ESG-related risk and compliance data collected in Riskonnect and feed that directly into Net Zero Cloud’s data model, providing more visibility and actionable insight into net-zero initiatives for organizations.”

"Riskonnect's new integration for Net Zero Cloud customers empowers organizations with greater visibility to identify potential risks and take action to protect their customers, businesses, and stakeholders," says Kevin Vranes, global product lead, Salesforce Net Zero Cloud.

Riskonnect’s integrated risk management solution brings together operational and strategic risk management under one roof. With a solution built on the Salesforce platform, Riskonnect brings real-time, auditable ESG risk and compliance data that can now be integrated with Net Zero Cloud data so organizations can connect, collaborate, and share ESG data on one, secure platform.

“Risk and sustainability professionals understand that data is critical to achieve their ESG risk and reporting obligations, but many are challenged by the volume of data, everchanging standards and regulations, and timely reporting of the data,” says Riskonnect’s Carlson. “We are thrilled that this integration with Net Zero Cloud will help more organizations manage ESG risk and minimize disruption. The integration will combine data collected from Riskonnect’s integrated risk management solutions with the Net Zero Cloud to help our customers operationalize ESG and move towards a sustainable future.”

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 2,000 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 800 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

