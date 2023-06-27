Brazil’s Largest Financial and Digital Services Provider Selects IRONSCALES to Confidently Secure Email Enterprise-Wide

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRONSCALES, the leading enterprise cloud email security platform combining AI and human insights to protect more than 10,000 global organizations, today announced that Paschoalotto, a leading services provider for financial and digital services in Brazil, selected IRONSCALES to protect its organization from advanced phishing attacks.

As phishing threats become more sophisticated, the threat of advanced attacks like business email compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, account takeover, and VIP impersonations magnify. A recent study from Osterman Research revealed that “large organizations anticipate a 43.3% increase in the threat of BEC attacks in the next 12 months.”

“Paschoalotto has been the target of an increased number of phishing attempts over the last year, so we need an email security solution that reduces our risk and better protects our organization. With IRONSCALES and its powerful AI, we are able to catch attempts before they land in our employees’ mailboxes. IRONSCALES gives us superior protection, confidence, and peace of mind,” said Fernando Ferasoli, CISO at Paschoalotto.

After a recommendation from Nova8, a security services provider and distributor in Brazil, Paschoalotto chose IRONSCALES to replace its legacy secure email gateway (SEG). Paschoalotto selected IRONSCALES for its easy and quick integration into its Office 365 environment and its automatic protection against advanced phishing attacks including BEC, VIP impersonation, and ransomware.

“Ransomware is a big concern for financial services providers,” said Augusto Campos, CEO at Nova8. “The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received 3,729 complaints about ransomware attacks in 2021. Those attacks accounted for financial losses of $49.2 million. By partnering with IRONSCALES, Paschoalotto is protecting their environment from advanced phishing attacks and protecting their users from ransomware attempts.”

“IRONSCALES’ unique approach to email security, which leverages powerful AI and human insights, is exactly the type of solution Paschoalotto needed. We trust in IRONSCALES’ ability to protect our environment, and that of our customers,” continued Campos.

The IRONSCALES platform stops the most elusive and advanced phishing attacks that breach perimeter defenses including native cloud-hosted email security controls. By combining AI and human insights from every mailbox user and 20,000+ analysts across the IRONSCALES network of global admins, IRONSCALES protects organizations where it matters most—in the user’s inbox. Deployment takes minutes and is simple to manage—most customers spend less than 12 minutes a day remediating incidents, often with the mobile app.

“We are incredibly honored and grateful to welcome Paschoalotto as our esteemed customer,” said Eyal Benishti, CEO of IRONSCALES. “The decision to choose IRONSCALES as its trusted partner for email security reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving challenges of the digital landscape. We look forward to empowering Paschoalotto with our cutting-edge technologies and collaborative AI and human insights approach, ensuring the organization remains resilient against the ever-present threats of phishing and other email-based attacks. Together, we will forge a path toward a safer and more secure future, where businesses can thrive without compromising their invaluable data and trust.”

Additional Resources

To try IRONSCALES for yourself, request a demo

To hear more from IRONSCALES customers, visit the Customer Stories page

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leading cloud email security platform for the enterprise and the industry’s only solution that uses AI and human insights (HI) to stop advanced phishing. Its award-winning, self-learning platform continuously detects and remediates attacks like BEC, ATO, and VIP impersonation that bypass traditional security solutions. Powerful, simple, and adaptive, IRONSCALES helps enterprises reduce risk, boost security team efficiency, and increase cybersecurity awareness. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is proud to support more than 10,000 global enterprises. Visit http://www.ironscales.com or @IRONSCALES to learn more.

About Nova8

NOVA8 Cybersecurity is a startup company with the mission of enabling in Brazil and Latin America new generation technologies, from the more advanced innovation centers worldwide, such as Israel. With a focus on cybersecurity, NOVA8 also differentiates by a layer of professional services that accelerate the effective implementation and support of these solutions in all its phases. Visit https://www.nova8.com.br/ or @Nova8 to learn more.

About Paschoalotto

Paschoalotto is a company specializing in end-to-end relationships. For over 20 years, they have worked to be part of the solution for companies, people, and their community. They seek to offer the best services in credit recovery, customer service, technology, data, and innovation across Brazil. Visit https://www.paschoalotto.com.br/ or @Paschoalotto to learn more.