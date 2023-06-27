TreviPay to Offer Payment Terms to Samsung Electronics Australia’s Business Buyers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TreviPay, the global B2B payments and invoicing network, today announced it will power the business trade credit offering for Samsung Electronics, a global leader in technology, in Australia. Samsung’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) business can now extend payment terms and seamless invoice-based purchasing to B2B buyers who want the same intuitive checkout experience as consumers.

With half of business buyers preferring to pay with methods other than credit cards, offering more flexible payments options will help to create loyalty-building business transactions in the complex B2B industry. Samsung will be able to orchestrate payment terms to drive customer loyalty while TreviPay manages the risk assessment and underwriting. Approved buyers can immediately begin spending on credit with a one-click ordering process, making purchasing quick and easy.

“In today’s world, enabling merchants to extend credit to their buyers in a streamlined and convenient embedded payment experience is essential to compete globally and drive customer loyalty,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. “TreviPay is proud to further grow our international footprint in Australia and help Samsung build its alternative payments offering to better meet its partners’ business preferences.”

TreviPay enables embedded, trade credit payments solutions to make it easier to do business with merchants by letting the buyer interact, and transact, on their preferred terms. Offering net terms for business buyers streamlines the legacy accounts receivable and payable processes, alleviates cash flow constraints for buyers, and leads to increased buyer loyalty and higher average order values. Businesses can reduce their credit risk, offload collection responsibilities, and get paid up front while their buyers pay over time, which in turn has been proven to increase conversion rates and cement brand loyalty.

“Offering payment terms to our business buyers is an important step towards digital transformation and building loyal buyer networks with our partners,” said Eric Chou, Head of Direct-to-Consumer at Samsung Electronics Australia. “As Samsung’s first market outside of the United States to enable B2B trade credit, we look forward to continuing to grow our business solutions and support our B2B buyer preferences through flexible payments options.”

To learn more about TreviPay’s global B2B payments and invoicing network, please visit www.trevipay.com.

About TreviPay

At TreviPay, we believe loyalty begins at the payment. By understanding the diverse and unique requirements of B2B sellers, TreviPay’s global B2B payments and invoicing network enables enterprises to provide payments choice and convenience, open new markets and automate accounts receivables. With more than four decades of experience, TreviPay serves leaders looking to build loyalty while driving efficiency and embracing new digital channels, especially in industries with large distribution networks such as manufacturing, retail and transportation. For more information, visit trevipay.com.