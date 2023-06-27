EA SPORTS™ FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Update Available Worldwide

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Electronics Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) celebrates the arrival of its FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ update, available now to players of EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 at no additional cost*. Play in the most immersive EA SPORTS™ FIFA Women’s World Cup™ experience ever and choose to experience the tournament through the eyes of a star player from any of the 32 qualified national teams in the brand-new Lead Your Country game mode, alongside the returning Tournament and Kick Off modes.

WATCH: EA SPORTS™ FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Update Launch Trailer

Lead Your Country invites players to chart their own path to hoisting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ trophy by stepping into the boots of a star player from any national team or taking the tournament by storm with a custom-created Avatar. Whether you become a national hero with your chosen player, or switch to playing as the entire national team, EA SPORTS™ FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will let you chase the glory of victory like never before.

“In our most expansive EA SPORTS FIFA Women’s World Cup update ever, we are excited to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the teams competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, and to create an authentic in-game experience for players to lead their country to victory,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. “Our commitment to women’s football is foundational, and we look forward to evolving and delivering on this promise for our EA SPORTS FC community.”

The EA SPORTS FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ update also sees the return of the single-player Tournament Mode, with support for local co-op multiplayer, inviting players to choose from one of the 32 qualified nations and proceed through the group and knockout stages as they embark towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ final. In Kick Off mode, fans can hop into a match with friends locally or versus CPU AI by selecting two teams to square off in a Group Stage or Knockout Round match.

On the pitch, players will experience unparalleled in-game authenticity to mirror the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ tournament, complete with the 32 qualified nations, custom stadium dressings, cinematics, match presentations, and dedicated commentary.

After correctly predicting the winners of the last four FIFA Men’s World Cup™ tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 2022™, EA SPORTS™ has revealed its official prediction of the USA to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, defeating Germany in the final. EA SPORTS™ used the in-game Tournament mode equipped with HyperMotion2 technology and updated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ ratings to simulate all 64 matches.

Fans are invited to have their say with the EA SPORTS™ FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Predictor at https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-23/womens-world-cup/predictor.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is now on The Play List, letting EA Play members hit the pitch.

*Requires FIFA 23 (sold separately), all game updates, internet connection & an EA Account. HyperMotion2 technology only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions.

