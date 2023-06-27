SqlDBM Attends the 2023 Data + AI Summit by Databricks

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SqlDBM, a leading provider of database modeling and metadata management solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship and attendance of the 2023 Data + AI Summit, which will be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. SqlDBM will be sponsoring and attending the entire conference, from June 26th to June 29, 2023.

The Data + AI Summit is renowned for its comprehensive program, featuring engaging sessions, workshops, and keynote presentations. Attendees will gain valuable insights into cutting-edge technologies, data engineering, machine learning, and advanced analytics. This summit provides a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and discovering innovative solutions that drive business success in the data-driven era.

SqlDBM's participation at Data + AI Summit underscores the company's commitment to revolutionizing data modeling and empowering organizations with intuitive tools for efficient database design. SqlDBM offers a cloud-based platform that simplifies the complex process of database design and metadata management, enabling users to collaboratively visualize, document, and manage their data models seamlessly without the use of code.

Head of Support for SqlDBM, Hannah Gryska, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event, stating, "As innovators in data modeling, we are excited to showcase SqlDBM's transformative capabilities at Databricks’ Data + AI Summit. This conference brings together top industry professionals, and we are honored to be part of this gathering. We look forward to sharing our expertise and learning from other visionaries in the field, as well as forging new partnerships that drive data-driven innovation."

SqlDBM invites all conference attendees to visit booth #33 at Data + AI Summit to explore the power and flexibility of their data modeling platform and to learn how we are growing our partnership with Databricks. The SqlDBM team will be available to provide live demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how their solution enables organizations to streamline the database design process, improve collaboration, and drive successful data-driven initiatives.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM's mission is to provide a modern online metadata management solution that enables data teams to visualize and maintain their business database schema without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM supports leading cloud-based database providers like Databricks, Azure Synapse, Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, and on-premise solutions like Postgres and SQL Server. Using an online visual interface, users can diagram their entire database through reverse engineering, create new objects, make changes, and add properties without writing SQL. SqlDBM provides additional features that facilitate data governance, data discovery (data dictionary), schema monitoring, DevOps and CI/CD, and collaboration between business and technical users. For more information about SqlDBM and learning resources, visit sqldbm.com.