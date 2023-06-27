PMI and Oracle Announce Collaboration to Improve Digital Project Efficiencies in Construction

PHILADELPHIA & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Project Management Institute (PMI) and Oracle Construction and Engineering announced a collaboration that will allow them to pool their respective capabilities to deliver thought leadership, best practices, and tools created exclusively for professionals in the construction and asset-intensive sectors. In recent years, PMI has extended their expertise as the world’s leading resource in the project management profession to help organizations and individuals deliver complex construction projects on time, on budget, within scope, and safely.

“Oracle Construction and Engineering and PMI have a common goal: help transform the construction industry by delivering best-in-class resources to help professionals and organizations plan and build critical assets,” said Ben Breen, Global Director of Construction & Vice President, Asia Pacific at PMI. “With our complementary areas of expertise, this collaboration means we will be able to provide professionals in the construction sector with the training and digital tools they need to successfully deliver more impactful and efficient project outcomes.”

The non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) executed between Oracle and PMI is intended to begin with the integration of Oracle resources into the existing coursework for the Construction Professional in Built Environment Projects (PMI-CP)™, a capstone certification which leverages best practices from the construction industry, construction industry organizations, and construction industry experts across the world. As a top contributor to construction research initiatives, Oracle leverages industry best practices as part of their digital technology product development efforts. Their Oracle Smart Construction Platform provides the visibility and control to orchestrate project execution from pursuit through planning, build, and handover across projects.

Advocating for the project management profession for more than 50 years, PMI is supported and fueled by its vast community, all connected by a passion for project management. The collaboration combines the expertise and capabilities of both Oracle and PMI to further connect project teams, and ultimately, transform the construction industry.

"True progress in the construction industry lies not only in groundbreaking technologies, but also in forging meaningful collaborations,” said Mark Webster, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Construction and Engineering. “Together with PMI, we will provide the educational resources, best practices, and digital tools owners and contractors need to help increase organizational efficiency and improve how projects are delivered.”

Additionally, PMI and Oracle plan to participate in joint events, webinars, and roundtables bringing together industry leaders and experts to address challenges within the construction and asset-intensive sectors. This collaboration also is intended to deliver PMI programs and trainings to Oracle employees, and apply PMI best practices to configuration templates in the Oracle Smart Construction Platform.

About Project Management Institute (PMI):

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the leading professional organization for project management, and the authority for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and individuals who use project management skills. Collectively, these professionals and "changemakers" consistently create better outcomes for businesses, community and society worldwide

PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a not-for-profit for-purpose organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses, thought leadership, tools, digital publications, and communities.

About Oracle Construction and Engineering

Asset owners and project leaders rely on Oracle Construction and Engineering solutions for the visibility and control, connected supply chain, and data security needed to drive performance and mitigate risk across their processes, projects, and organization. Our scalable cloud construction management software solutions enable digital transformation for teams that plan, build, and operate critical assets, improving efficiency, collaboration, and change control across the project lifecycle. www.oracle.com/construction-and-engineering.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

