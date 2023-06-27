StackAdapt Launches New Self-Serve, In-Platform Footfall Attribution

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), the leading self-serve programmatic advertising platform, today announced the launch of its in-platform footfall attribution solution. This new measurement capability allows US-based brick and mortar advertisers to quantify the influence of online advertising on offline visits. To ensure superior location data, unmatched coverage, and expertise, StackAdapt has expanded its strategic partnership with Precisely PlaceIQ.

Although there is a rise in online shopping, 85.5% of all US retail sales still occur offline. Marketers today face the challenge of connecting their programmatic campaigns with offline ROI. To bridge the gap, advertisers can now leverage StackAdapt Footfall Attribution to understand the impact their advertising has in driving people to visit their retail locations. This solution allows customers to analyze the impact of their ad campaign on visitation results for multi-channel campaigns including native, display, video, connected TV (CTV), audio, and in-game channels; offering a comprehensive view of offline ROI, including visits, visitation lift, average eCPV and more.

StackAdapt provides a one-stop shop solution for measuring multi-channel offline ROI by offering insights into what channels or messages are driving in-store visits. StackAdapt leverages premiere data sets from Precisely PlaceIQ, a top tier location data provider, to ensure measurement powered by verified third-party mobile SDK data. Movement data is always deterministic, and never modeled, delivering accurate visitation outcomes that represent your campaign's performance.

"The StackAdapt Footfall Attribution report has been an instrumental tool for our team," said Kyle Muzny, owner of Muze Growth Strategies. "From discovering key insights to demonstrating the value of our digital campaigns, this new product has given us an all-in-one view of our online and offline performance better than ever before. If you rely on more than just e-commerce, and people physically visiting your business is necessary for your businesses' success, footfall attribution will be one of your more enlightening KPIs."

StackAdapt Footfall Attribution introduces key features designed to enhance user experience and provide comprehensive insights, all available on a self-serve basis. These features include the ability for users to create a “'location set” comprising multiple locations for measurement, the functionality to attach these location sets directly to campaigns and access to near real-time reporting in the platform. These features collectively offer a robust toolset for advertisers to measure and optimize their campaign performance mid-flight.

“Brick and mortar retail is a huge piece of the market, and real-world consumer action, such as foot traffic, is a key measure of success for advertisers,” explains Jasmaan Panesar, Solutions Manager at StackAdapt. “At StackAdapt, we are excited to be able to offer a self-serve solution that empowers anyone leveraging the platform to measure return on ad spend (ROAS) in terms of the lift in foot traffic from their campaigns.”

