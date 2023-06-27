ClearGen Funds Microgrid Project at Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center in Derwood, Maryland

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a collaborative project that now stands as a community model for clean, reliable energy, ClearGen LLC, a provider of capital and consultative support to organizations undergoing energy efficient projects, and GreenStruxure, a leading energy-as-a-service company, have transformed the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center in Derwood, Maryland, into an integrated, state-of-the-art microgrid.

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center provides top-tier care and shelter to the community's disadvantaged animals. As the county's sole open-admissions municipal shelter, it serves all animals in need from dogs and cats to farm animals, wildlife, and exotic pets.

The solar panels on the rooftop and carport have a total capacity of 572 kW. In case of power outages, the facility also connects emergency generators to ensure seamless operations for the animal shelter’s critical services. The facility is estimated to produce roughly 770 megawatt-hours of clean, renewable energy each year, which is equivalent to the power used by 75 homes. Further, this installation will offset roughly 55 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

"ClearGen brought 100 percent of the financing for this project, including monetization of tax incentives, in order to deliver a cost-effective solution for this important project," explains Rob Howard, ClearGen CEO. "Our innovative approach to financing such projects not only offsets greenhouse gas emissions and generates reliable energy but also offers substantial operational and financial benefits to businesses and municipalities."

This project aligns with the ambitious energy policies of the Montgomery County Government in Maryland, notably the Building Energy Performance Standards bill, which aims to phase out natural gas usage by 2040 and requires large buildings to adhere to minimum energy performance standards.

