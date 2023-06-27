MatSing Ready to Capture Victory Lap Moments and More During NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity Lens Antennas, today announced the integration of its multibeam antennas as part of a leading carrier’s 4G LTE and 5G mobile network being scaled in downtown Chicago to support the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race on July 1 and 2.

With the first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series street course races hitting the streets of Chicago, an influx of revved-up fans is expected in the city to capture moments and share their experience in real-time with family and friends across social media. While Chicago gears up to host the fans, the mobile network is being set up to support the increased need for speed and capacity.

“The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is the first of its kind,” said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. “At such an anticipated event, it’s crucial that fans can stream and share their favorite race day moments. Carriers, venues and event organizers select MatSing Lens Antenna technology because of our ability to deliver superior performance with higher network speed, bandwidth and reliability with a limited number of antenna locations. For the upcoming race weekend in Chicago, we are pleased to share that our antennas will also support C-Band, which is key for high-capacity 5G connectivity at a mega-event like this.”

MatSing leverages patented lightweight metamaterials and a unique design to distinguish its high-performance antennas. Delivering high sectorization without signal interference, fewer antenna locations are typically required to deliver the advanced performance that carriers want from their networks.

As fans flock to capture the victory lap of the NASCAR street race, complete with the famous Grant Park and Lake Michigan backdrop, they will be able to connect seamlessly and augment their race day experience.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new metamaterials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens Antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

