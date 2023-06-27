Nylabone Pink Chew Toy Supports National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. for Fifth Consecutive Year. For every chew toy sold, Nylabone donates $1 to NBCF, supporting its mission to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer.

Nylabone Pink Chew Toy Supports National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. for Fifth Consecutive Year. For every chew toy sold, Nylabone donates $1 to NBCF, supporting its mission to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer.

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylabone®, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), is partnering with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (“NBCF”) for the fifth consecutive year to raise breast cancer awareness with a custom-made pink chew toy. For every chew toy sold, Nylabone donates $1 to NBCF, supporting its mission to provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer.

“Many of us are unfortunately familiar with what someone endures when they are diagnosed with such a prevalent disease like breast cancer,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “Early detection and increased awareness can have a life-saving impact, and that’s exactly where NBCF’s mission comes in. Through our continued partnership, we at Nylabone are proud to support this organization and raise breast cancer awareness through our very special chew toy.”

It’s believed that early screenings for the disease, increased awareness, and better treatments all contribute to a decreased breast cancer death rate, according to the American Cancer Society. However, breast cancer continues to account for about 30% of all new female cancers each year. Because there is no known cure for breast cancer, NBCF is committed to helping women detect breast cancer in its earliest stage when it’s more treatable.

Designed in the brand’s best-selling Souper shape, the pink Nylabone Power Chew toy is made of durable nylon to challenge even the most extreme chewers. It offers a unique textured surface to help clean teeth and features delicious chicken flavor. It is recommended for dogs over 50 pounds and currently available for purchase at select online retailers.

Many pet parents can relate to the unconditional support dogs provide humans, and Nylabone’s pink Power Chew toy helps furry friends do the same for those affected by breast cancer. In fact, dogs’ companionship is linked to health benefits, including reduced feelings of loneliness and anxiety, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s Nylabone’s mission to join hands and paws to help those when they need it most.

About Nylabone

Nylabone®, the leader in safe, healthy chewing since 1955, crafts the highest-quality chew toys, tastiest chew treats, exciting play toys, and most innovative dental solutions in the world. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! For more information, visit www.nylabone.com. Nylabone is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) and has been the leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation® (“NBCF”) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit http://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2022 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.