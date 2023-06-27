Tasso and UBC Partner to Advance Decentralized Sample Collection and Analysis Solutions for Post-Approval Research.

SEATTLE & BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tasso, Inc., the leading provider of patient-centric clinical-grade blood collection solutions, and United BioSource LLC (UBC), a leading provider of evidence development solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced a partnership to provide more efficient, streamlined, and convenient sample collection and analysis options for post-approval research to improve study design and enable a better patient experience.

The new partnership will bring together Tasso’s devices for at-home, virtually painless clinical-grade blood sample collection and end-to-end collection and analysis solutions with UBC’s late-stage research expertise in evidence development and participant support services, including digital recruitment and engagement strategies, powerful real-world data infrastructure and rapid analytics software. Together, the two companies will offer a complete solution for biopharmaceutical companies seeking to improve participant retention and compliance, boost patient engagement, and enroll more diverse patient populations in decentralized post-approval studies.

Tasso and UBC have recently been awarded a late-stage biomarker monitoring study, with additional projects expected to follow.

“ This collaboration combines UBC’s expertise in modernized study design and execution with our innovative offerings to create an unprecedented new solution for patient-centric, decentralized research,” said Ben Casavant, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Tasso, Inc. “ Importantly, the collaboration will not only provide sponsors with the high-quality data they require but will also drive much-needed improvement in the patient experience and trial participant diversity.”

Research utilizing the joint offering will be powered by Tasso’s integrated solutions to streamline blood sample collection and analysis. After sponsors provide a list of samples needed, Tasso will handle shipping at-home blood collection kits directly to research participants, manage transport of samples to an analytical laboratory that has validated the specific test(s) needed, and communicate lab results back to the sponsor. The fully integrated Tasso Connect portal will ensure samples can be tracked with out-of-the-box functionality, and for seamless connectivity, partners can link with their own systems through Tasso’s API integration.

“ With today’s rapidly evolving post-approval drug development requirements, there’s a real need to help sponsors efficiently, effectively, and safely execute and manage late-stage and real-world evidence generation research programs that meet regulatory and payer requirements and support their product commercialization objectives,” said Aaron Berger, Head of Evidence Development, UBC. “ Our partnership with Tasso allows us to collectively provide flexible, integrated and innovative offerings that improve the patient experience and advance decentralized research methods.”

About Tasso

Tasso is an emerging healthcare technology company that is transforming the traditional blood collection paradigm with a patient-centric approach. The company’s devices enable simple, convenient, and virtually painless blood collection for users. Tasso technology has the power to bring healthcare anywhere, any time. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Tasso is privately held and funded by grants, investments, and co-development deals with various industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.tassoinc.com.

About UBC

United BioSource LLC (UBC) is the leading provider of evidence development solutions with an expertise in unifying evidence and access. UBC helps biopharma mitigate risk, address product hurdles, and demonstrate safety, efficacy, and value under real-world conditions. Underpinned by our scientific expertise, data and analytics, and innovative technologies, we offer our customers flexible solutions generating the relevant real-world data necessary to make more informed decisions earlier, meet stakeholder requirements, and, ultimately, drive better patient outcomes. For additional information, visit www.ubc.com.