86-Provider Florida-Based FQHC Switches to the Intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR to Enhance Patient Care and Streamline Operations

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Community Health Northwest Florida, an 86-provider non-profit community health center, has switched to the multi-dimensional eClinicalWorks EHR for a unified cloud-based solution. Since 1992, Community Health Northwest Florida has served residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties, offering a wide range of services, including preventive care, primary care, dental, behavioral health, and specialty services to patients of all ages.

“We are thrilled to partner with eClinicalWorks in our mission to provide accessible and top-quality healthcare services to the Northwest Florida community,” said Chandra Smiley, CEO of Community Health Northwest Florida. “eClinicalWorks EHR is an invaluable tool for our organization that will enable us to deliver exceptional patient care while optimizing our operational processes across all specialties, including medical, dental, and behavioral health care.”

Key benefits of the eClinicalWorks EHR for Community Health Northwest Florida include:

One unified solution: The eClinicalWorks multi-dimensional EHR offers a fully integrated solution for medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health to meet the unique needs of health centers.

The eClinicalWorks multi-dimensional EHR offers a fully integrated solution for medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health to meet the unique needs of health centers. PRISMA for better interoperability: The industry’s first health information search engine helps practices make data-driven decisions at the point of care with seamless access to patient data from external sources without custom integrations.

The industry’s first health information search engine helps practices make data-driven decisions at the point of care with seamless access to patient data from external sources without custom integrations. Anytime, anywhere access : The intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud offers limitless computing power, storage, and memory while keeping patient and provider data safe and secure.

: The intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud offers limitless computing power, storage, and memory while keeping patient and provider data safe and secure. Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions to improve net collection: eClinicalWorks’ Revenue Cycle Management solutions help practices maximize financial performance, reduce errors, increase the rate of collections, and streamline analytics.

eClinicalWorks’ Revenue Cycle Management solutions help practices maximize financial performance, reduce errors, increase the rate of collections, and streamline analytics. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to eliminate routine tasks: eClinicalWorks’ RPA features, or bots, improve efficiency and reduce human errors to help streamline appointment booking, referral management, payment posting, statement processing, and more.

“Community Health Northwest Florida provides a vast range of medical services to the Northwest Florida community,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “Our goal is to equip providers with solutions that streamline workflows and enhance the patient experience. With the eClinicalWorks multidimensional, cloud-based EHR, Community Health Northwest Florida can excel in value-based care while improving their current operations and care models as they grow.”

About Community Health Northwest Florida

Since 1992, Community Health Northwest Florida has served residents of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties and surrounding areas. Since 2007, it has been the area’s only Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) as designated by the Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). For more information, visit Community Health Northwest Florida’s web site at www.healthcarewithinreach.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.