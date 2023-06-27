Leeward Renewable Energy and Southern California Edison Sign Power Purchase Agreement for Antelope Valley BESS Facility

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), a leading renewable energy company, and Southern California Edison (SCE), one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, announced today that they have entered into a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for LRE’s 126-megawatt Antelope Valley BESS facility in Kern County, California. Once complete, the facility will be LRE’s first standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) and will expand its growing renewable energy portfolio to include about 1 GWh of operating storage capacity.

Antelope Valley BESS is designed to support the resiliency and reliability of the California electrical grid and meet the most stringent safety requirements. It will be capable of storing over 500 MWhs of clean power that can be dispatched during peak load times to meet demand. Once operational, Antelope Valley BESS storage capacity will be capable of powering the equivalent of more than 100,000 homes for up to four hours which, in combination with the growing role of renewable energy resources, will meet customer needs even after the sun has set.

Antelope Valley BESS is located adjacent to LRE’S 100-MW solar and storage Rabbitbrush project and 174-MW solar and storage Chapparal Springs project. Antelope Valley BESS is expected to create approximately 70 union jobs during peak construction and generate significant property tax and economic benefits for Kern County. All three projects demonstrate our commitment to being a long-term partner and investing in the creation of local jobs, economic benefits, and initiatives that protect and enhance the environment and the communities we call home.

“ Antelope Valley BESS marks a significant milestone for LRE as it is our first standalone battery storage project,” stated Eran Mahrer, Chief Commercial Officer at LRE. “ We are proud to partner with Southern California Edison to help meet California’s zero-carbon goals and facilitate the transition to a cleaner and more reliable power grid that will directly address the urgent need for energy capacity in the state. LRE looks forward to our continued long-term partnership with SCE, the County, and the community as we develop and operate Antelope Valley BESS.”

Construction of the facility is expected to begin in mid-2023, and the project is expected to be operational in early-2024.

