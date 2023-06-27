Onapsis Partners with SNOPUD to Secure Critical SAP Applications, Strengthening its Leadership in the Utilities Sector

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onapsis, the market leader in business application security and compliance, today announced that it has partnered with Snohomish County Public Utility District (SNOPUD) to provide the public utility agency with SAP security and strategic threat intelligence from the Onapsis Research Labs (ORL). SNOPUD selected Onapsis to streamline its SAP security as it rolls out its Connect Up program, which will upgrade all meters on homes and businesses over the next three years.

“SAP applications within the utility sector provide a gold mine of value for cybercriminals and this hasn’t gone unnoticed. It’s no longer a matter of if, but when an attack occurs and there is no time to waste when it comes to embarking on the SAP security journey. SNOPUD sets a prime example of a utility company that is prioritizing the security of its critical business applications and the safety of its customers,” said Mariano Nunez, CEO and co-founder of Onapsis. “We look forward to helping SNOPUD provide uninterrupted services for the residents of Snohomish County.”

Cyberattacks on utility infrastructure are increasing in frequency and becoming more costly, with the average cost of a data breach in the energy sector alone being $4.72 million. Given the lucrative and sensitive nature of enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications like SAP, leaving these applications exposed in such a vulnerable sector is an imminent risk. The human impact is also immeasurable should a utility company experience business disruption. Yet, utility companies face limited resources and often don’t have the time or budget to prioritize security, particularly when accelerating their digital transformation projects. Through the partnership, SNOPUD will leverage the Onapsis platform to help it secure net-new business processes associated with the Connect Up program, while also protecting the personal data of its 373,000 energy customers and 23,000 water customers.

“As a security-first company, SNOPUD takes security very seriously--it’s an integral component of our process. Onapsis’ SAP security solutions fit right into our security strategy of locking down our most critical assets,” said Marc Rosson, Enterprise Architect at SNOPUD. “We view security as a team sport and our collaborative partnership with Onapsis will give us the opportunity to work closely both with Onapsis’s experts and its extensive roster of utility customers.”

The Onapsis Platform is fueled by threat intelligence from the Onapsis Research Labs, the world’s leading team of security experts, and one of the top contributors to the SAP product Security Response Team. Its comprehensive, SaaS-based solution will provide SNOPUD with recommendations for patch prioritization and auto-remediate vulnerabilities as needed, with minimal human intervention required, allowing staff to focus on other high-priority projects. This partnership will also lay the groundwork for SNOPUD to plan its security-first digital transformation journey.

“SNOPUD is the perfect addition to our growing portfolio of utility customers,” said Kellie Snyder, Chief Customer Officer at Onapsis. “The SNOPUD-Onapsis partnership marks a significant milestone for the sector, as it demonstrates that SAP security is no longer a nice-to-have, but a crucial component of security strategy.”

About SNOPUD

Snohomish County Public Utility District (SNOPUD) is the 12th largest public utility in the U.S. and the second largest in Washington state, serving the 875,000 residents of Snohomish County and Camano Island and the businesses that keep them thriving. We provide electric service to over 373,000 homes and businesses and water service to over 23,000 homes.

About Onapsis

Onapsis protects the business applications that run the global economy. The Onapsis Platform delivers vulnerability management, change assurance, and continuous compliance for business applications from leading vendors such as SAP, Oracle, and others. The Onapsis Platform is powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, the team responsible for the discovery and mitigation of more than 1,000 zero-day vulnerabilities in business applications.

Onapsis is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina, and proudly serves hundreds of the world’s leading brands, including close to 30% of the Forbes Global 100, six of the top 10 automotive companies, five of the top 10 chemical companies, four of the top 10 technology companies, and three of the top 10 oil and gas companies.

