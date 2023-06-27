3SI Security Systems and Wren Solutions Combine to Strengthen Their Leadership in Retail Loss Prevention and Asset Protection

MALVERN, Pa. & JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3SI Security Systems and Wren Solutions announced today that they will merge, strengthening both companies’ product offerings and leadership in delivering innovative security technology to modern retail and financial services environments.

The strategic combination of 3SI and Wren enables both companies to scale their operations, diversify their product portfolios, and leverage enhanced capabilities to drive new product development and innovation in partnership with customers. Both companies will continue to operate under their respective brands, while working together to integrate their solutions and deliver expanded retail loss prevention and asset protection capabilities, such as integrated video surveillance, GPS tracking and video analytics, as retailers increasingly rely on these tools to support a better and safer in-store experience.

3SI is the market leader in pioneering advanced security solutions for asset protection and recovery. Starting with the commercialization of dye and ink staining, to today’s modern solutions for GPS tracking of high-value assets, 3SI has more than 148,000 trackers deployed worldwide.

“3SI and Wren are both long-time security industry leaders with similar cultures focused on people, innovation and collaborative customer partnerships,” said Todd Leggett, CEO of 3SI. “We are excited to extend our complementary market-leading technologies to our respective customers, enhancing their ability to protect their assets and their people.”

Wren Solutions has a long history of helping top U.S retailers protect their assets, reduce loss, and keep employees and customers safe. Wren’s innovative, flexible solutions are purpose built in partnership with clients to support their video surveillance and video analytics investments, addressing the unique demands of retailers that are not met by standard products in the market.

“We are thrilled to join Wren and 3SI, as both companies share a passion for helping retail clients reduce losses, increase safety, and improve customer experience,” said Andrew Wren, CEO of Wren. “Wren delivers innovative and custom solutions to the retail industry every day, which aligns directly with 3SI’s mission of Security, Safety, Service, and Innovation.”

Together, the 3SI and Wren team will include nearly 300 employees, helping protect more than 70,000 retail and financial services locations nationwide.

LLR Partners, the existing investor in 3SI, is partnering with the Wren family to provide growth capital to facilitate the merger and continue to expand the solutions and capabilities of the combined enterprise. Raymond James served as financial advisor to LLR and 3SI, and Imperial Capital served as financial advisor to Wren in this transaction.

About 3SI Security Systems

Founded in 1971, 3SI is the market leader in pioneering advanced security solutions for asset protection and recovery. We are and have always been ahead of the curve starting with the commercialization of dye and ink staining, to our ongoing development in GPS tracking and SaaS solutions to protect staff, customers, and assets. Our services protect financial institutions, retail locations, and law enforcement agencies worldwide, and we actively combat crime through innovative solutions. Our vision is to create a #SaferWorld.

About Wren Solutions

Founded in 1983, Wren is a second-generation family business headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri. Wren entered the retail asset protection market with a focus on CCTV housings and later expanded to provide a wide range of innovative solutions used by top retailers. The company’s solutions protect more than 25,000 locations nationwide and deliver asset protection, safety and a better customer and employee experience for their clients.