Nitrogen and FMG Announce Integrated, One-Click Multi-Channel Marketing Solution

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nitrogen, the company that is revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow, has entered into a strategic alliance with FMG, a leading SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors. This collaboration seamlessly integrates the email marketing and website creation capabilities of the FMG digital marketing platform with the risk alignment, financial planning, proposal generation, and client engagement tools of the Nitrogen Growth Platform. The integration offers joint customers a scalable process for acquiring new clients, raising client satisfaction, retaining clients, and driving organic growth.

Available immediately to subscribing mutual customers, the new integration makes the complete Nitrogen marketing toolkit – including the lead generation questionnaire – available as a collection within the FMG all-in-one marketing and website creation platforms. With the click of a button, broker-dealer advisors, solo practitioners, firm executives, marketing teams, or customers of FMG’s completely managed “do-it-for-me” service can effortlessly leverage Nitrogen's extensive lead-generation assets in email, social, and on their website. This integration drives prospective clients into the proven risk-aligned Nitrogen proposal generation process, resulting in extremely high conversion from lead to client.

“Firms frequently abandon marketing due to two key factors: they don’t have the time to invest in it, and the generated leads don’t convert into clients,” said Craig Clark, chief marketing officer at Nitrogen. “This integration directly combats these two growth roadblocks by combining the power of professionally executed marketing with a proven process for turning leads into clients—and clients into referral champions. We have firms experiencing more than a 90% close rate and 10% boosts in client retention. As a professional marketer myself, these are exciting numbers for the industry itself and the broader goals of expanding access to quality financial advice.”

According to research conducted by the Spectrem Group, the single greatest factor in client loyalty is the ability to effectively demonstrate a deep understanding of each client’s degree of risk tolerance. The new Nitrogen and FMG integration makes it easy to harness risk tolerance as a call to action for lead generation, while also continually reinforcing the advisor’s command of client risk tolerance throughout the initial sales experience, proposal generation and ongoing client relationship.

"The firms that are seeing the most growth today are those that have mastered the art of building their brands and expanding their networks on social media, engaging prospects on their websites, and sharing valuable, relevant resources with clients,” said Susan Theder, chief marketing and experience officer at FMG. “However, given time and resource constraints, achieving this is a tall order for most advisors. This integration enables our shared clients to effortlessly execute multi-channel campaigns, leveraging Nitrogen's comprehensive marketing toolkit, to accelerate lead generation and drive new business." Firm leaders and individual advisors can learn more about the new FMG and Nitrogen integration by visiting here.

Teams from FMG and Nitrogen will be on hand to showcase the combined solution live from Nitrogen’s Fearless Investing Summit. Theder will also be speaking in a main-stage presentation. The event will take place in Miami, Florida from October 2nd-4th, 2023.

About the Nitrogen Growth Platform

The foundation of all Nitrogen Growth Platform plans is Nitrogen Elite a set of sales engagement tools for BD advisors and solo practitioners. It reflects Nitrogen’s decade-long track record of equipping advisors to engage prospects and clients. It includes a proven formula for gathering and winning assets; ongoing client engagement that instills fearlessness; powerful analytics and research tools for identifying investments and constructing optimal portfolios; and light planning that illustrates the path to success through the lens of risk capacity. Nitrogen Ignite, and Nitrogen Ultimate designed for firm-wide use add a suite of executive dashboards including a proposals dashboard and comprehensive view of a wealth management firm’s growth and risk alignment. This offers a range of metrics, such as book-level Risk Number (client risk tolerance), GPA, Tax Drag, recent growth trends, and deeper data insights, making it an essential tool for growth-focused firm leaders.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen is revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow with the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen is the growth platform for wealth management firms, helping advisors turn leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients, and clients into referral champions. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

About FMG Suite

FMG powers an all-in-one marketing technology platform designed for financial advisors and insurance agents. With modern websites, email and social media tools, multimedia content, and more, FMG's award-winning marketing suite makes it easy to build your brand, stay in touch with clients, and grow your business — all from one platform. Our features solve the most time-consuming marketing tasks, supporting your digital presence, so you can focus on what you do best, helping your clients. With over 40,000 customers, FMG offers a solution to match your marketing goals. Whether you're just starting or looking to expand your business further, our expertise is showing off yours. Click here to learn more.