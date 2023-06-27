Berkeley SkyDeck to Host 30 Japanese Startups Through JETRO Partnership

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkeley SkyDeck, the global hub for entrepreneurship and a leading accelerator, today announced a significant expansion of its partnership with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) resulting in 30 Japanese startups being selected to participate in Berkeley SkyDeck’s Batch 17 Innovation Partner Program in November. All 30 startups will receive access to Berkeley SkyDeck’s vast network of resources, mentors, and investors as they plan to break into the US market. Applications are now open through July 26. Interested startups can apply here.

The SkyDeck Innovation Partner Program is a three-month program that provides a soft landing in Silicon Valley to startups that want to enter the US market. Startups are sent to Berkeley SkyDeck by SkyDeck Innovation Partners, which are usually government organizations from outside of the US such as JETRO. Through this program, SkyDeck Innovation Partners are plugged into the Berkeley SkyDeck ecosystem, and the startups are able to access the significant network, advisor insights, and other resources SkyDeck has to offer.

“Berkeley SkyDeck was built on the idea that entrepreneurs from around the world have what it takes to make it in Silicon Valley. Our global SkyDeck Innovation Partners like JETRO are essential in helping us find and support these companies as they break into the investment ecosystem here,” said Caroline Winnett, Executive Director at Berkeley SkyDeck. “We are confident that this new cohort of 30 companies — our largest yet — will reap extraordinary benefits from joining the Berkeley SkyDeck ecosystem.”

The organizations have partnered since 2021 to bring 32 Japanese startups to Silicon Valley. The fall 2023 batch represents the largest single cohort of startups as well as nearly doubling the total number of startups that have received access to the Innovation Partner Program through this collaboration. Dedicated teams from Berkeley SkyDeck and JETRO work closely together from program promotion to startup selection and program execution to ensure successful experiences for each founder.

JETRO is a government organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting direct foreign investment into Japan and helping Japanese startups and scaleups maximize their global potential.

“In our increasingly interconnected world, access to capital and resources are essential for startups to become global brands. Together, JETRO and Berkeley SkyDeck are forging those critical connections for these promising startups, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for this latest cohort of companies,” said Ken Yoshida, Executive Director at JETRO San Francisco.

Alumni of Berkeley SkyDeck, which include Deepscribe, MindsDB, Chemix, and Xendit, have enjoyed great success in their respective industries, collectively raising more than $1.7 billion in funding, with nearly 20 exits through acquisition or public offering. Berkeley SkyDeck’s Batch 16 of companies started its term in May 2023, with its Demo Day planned in September. Applications for Berkeley SkyDeck’s Batch 17 open in August of 2023.

About Berkeley SkyDeck

Berkeley SkyDeck is a leading accelerator and the global hub for entrepreneurship. As UC Berkeley’s largest and most prominent accelerator, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator of its kind that offers the value of a dedicated investment fund alongside the resources and network of a top university. To date, SkyDeck startups have raised more than $1.7 billion in aggregate. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck’s 500 advisors, 70 industry partners, and a network of more than 510,000 UC Berkeley alumni. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu.

About JETRO

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a Japanese government-affiliated agency that supports Japanese businesses expanding globally and international businesses entering Japan.

JETRO facilitates collaborations and business alliances between Japanese and overseas companies with its business platform “J-Bridge.”