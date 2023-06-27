Espire Dental Selects Pearl as AI Provider Across All Practice Locations.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Espire Dental, a fast-growing, doctor-led Integrated Dental Organization (IDO), today announced a partnership to implement Pearl’s Second Opinion® and Practice Intelligence® solutions in Espire’s 27 practice locations throughout Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming and California. The partnership will equip Espire’s practices with Pearl’s suite of FDA-cleared AI and computer vision solutions designed to deliver an elevated standard of clinical performance and patient care delivery.

“At Espire Dental, we are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality of convenient and effective dental care, and that starts with selecting the most effective tools and technology for our practices,” said Tim Hill, CEO of Espire Dental. “With Pearl as our designated AI provider, our practices are equipped with the industry’s most advanced clinical AI toolset, ensuring every patient receives state-of-the-art care for superior oral health outcomes.”

Espire Dental recently converted to using CareStack® with SOTA Cloud®, a cloud based practice management system with software for dental imaging, which already has Pearl’s Second Opinion® real-time clinical pathology detection aid fully assimilated within its native platform. With this partnership, Pearl’s AI-powered technology is directly integrated with Espire’s imaging software, providing a seamless user experience for patients and providers across all Espire Dental locations.

“With a mutual mission to transform the standard of dental care quality and delivery, our partnership with Espire brings the advanced clinical benefits of AI-backed care to one of dentistry’s fastest growing integrated dental organizations,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “Together with Espire, we are providing an expansive group of patients and providers with increased access to our cutting-edge technology developed to improve diagnostic precision and accuracy across the dental field.”

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy, and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. To request a demo, please visit hellopearl.com/demo.

About Espire Dental

Espire Dental is a group of practices founded by doctors with a vision to create something extraordinary: a dental setting where excellence in dentistry meets inspired hospitality. Espire is pioneering a new practice category, operating as an Integrated Dental Organization (IDO) instead of a DSO to create a large, top quality and unique group practice operating under a single, trusted brand. With a focus on cosmetic dentistry and elevated quality, multi-specialty care, and creating exceptional experiences for patients and employees, Espire believes that we bring out the best in people. Espire is a fast-growing group of 27 practices, looking to build its presence in the Western United States. Learn more at www.espiredental.com.