Mascoma Bank Partners with VSoft & Implements its OnView Deposit Suite

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VSoft Corporation, a global leader in providing information and technology solutions for financial institutions, announced today that Mascoma Bank has chosen to implement the company’s OnView Deposit product suite, which includes its Teller Deposit, Branch Deposit, and ATM Deposit solutions.

Founded in 1899 by community members aiming to establish a healthy local economy, Mascoma Bank is an independent, full-service financial institution and Certified B-Corporation. Today, the bank has grown to manage more than $2.6 billion in assets with 29 locations serving customers throughout New Hampshire, Vermont and Portland, Maine. For more than a century, the bank has focused on providing exceptional service while making a positive impact in the lives of customers and their community.

By partnering with VSoft and leveraging the company’s OnView product suite, Mascoma Bank will further enhance the customer experience while boosting operational efficiencies in the back office. VSoft’s OnView Teller Deposit solution allows the bank to capture deposits at any one of its 140 teller stations, or behind the teller line in the branch back office. The solution reduces manual errors and image quality returns for more automated check processing that saves time and operational costs while ensuring a positive customer experience.

The bank will also deploy VSoft’s OnView Branch and ATM Deposit solutions, which automate the validation and balancing of check deposits and payments. OnView’s workflows deliver check images directly to Mascoma Bank for reconciliation, back-office processing, and image exchange.

“Mascoma Bank takes pride in being ‘different by design,’ and this virtue drives many of our initiatives, from our high-impact community projects to our IT investments,” said Raphael Reznek, Chief Technology Officer of Mascoma Bank. “Our team recognized that VSoft’s technology would help us stay ahead of the curve and exceed our customers’ expectations for service that’s convenient and personal. By eliminating the manual tasks and tedious data entry associated with check processing, our team can spend more time helping customers. We look forward to a productive partnership together.”

“We are proud to add Mascoma Bank as our newest client and empower their team to continue building strong relationships with the customers in their local communities,” said Steve Thomas, Vice President of Sales at VSoft. “From the start, Mascoma Bank has remained dedicated to its customers and delivering the most convenient banking experience possible. We look forward to supporting the bank in this endeavor and fostering their future growth with VSoft’s technology.”

About Mascoma Bank

Headquartered in Lebanon, New Hampshire, Mascoma Bank is a $2.6 billion mutual bank and Certified B-Corporation® with 27 branches and 2 loan offices throughout Northern New England. Mascoma Bank was founded in 1899 by community members seeking ways to establish a healthy local economy. For over 122 years, Mascoma Bank's foundation of mutuality has continued to be a force for positive change supporting communities to reach thriving sustainability. Mascoma Bank has made a strong commitment of utilizing technology to help support its mission and values of putting the customer at the center of its work.

About VSoft Corporation

VSoft Corporation offers platform-based services for the banking and financial services industry. Its core, payment and digital banking solutions reduce cost and maximize efficiency while providing seamless, real-time, high-volume and high-performance transactions across multiple channels. The VSoft platform can be delivered in-house, or as an outsourced ASP or SaaS model to best meet the needs of individual financial institutions. VSoft’s services have been trusted by financial institutions worldwide. For more information, please call 678-602-1384, or visit www.vsoftcorp.com, or follow them on Twitter @VSoft_Corp.