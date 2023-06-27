PanTheryx® Renews Exclusive Three-Year Partnership with VitaDairy® in Pediatric and Adult Immunonutrition

Wes Parris, president and CEO of PanTheryx®, Inc., an integrative digestive and immune health company, and Ms. Nguyen Thi Ha, CEO of VitaDairy®, the leading Vietnamese dairy company, signing the renewal of a multi-year strategic partnership in Phoenix, Ariz., Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Photo/Tavit Daniel)

Wes Parris, president and CEO of PanTheryx®, Inc., an integrative digestive and immune health company, and Ms. Nguyen Thi Ha, CEO of VitaDairy®, the leading Vietnamese dairy company, signing the renewal of a multi-year strategic partnership in Phoenix, Ariz., Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Photo/Tavit Daniel)

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PanTheryx®, Inc., an integrative digestive and immune health company, and VitaDairy®, the leading Vietnamese dairy company, announced the renewal of a multi-year strategic partnership today. PanTheryx, VitaDairy’s No. 1 partner in Vietnam for U.S. bovine colostrum, will continue to be VitaDairy’s exclusive producer and supplier of the colostrum ingredient named ColosIgG 24h. This multimillion-dollar agreement reaffirms their commitment to advancing pediatric and adult immunonutrition, ensuring the well-being of Vietnam’s children, mothers, and vulnerable groups.

VitaDairy makes a wide range of products, including ColosBaby® and CaloSure® America‡, using ColosIgG 24h from PanTheryx. ColosBaby®, a growing-up milk brand, is specially created for children and mothers and provides a high level of IgG antibodies, which have scientifically demonstrated immune-boosting properties. The CaloSure® America brand is sold as a multi-benefit nutrition product for aging adults.

"We are thrilled to renew this transformative partnership with VitaDairy, as more families recognize the health benefits of bovine colostrum, nature’s original superfood," stated Wes Parris, president and CEO of PanTheryx. "VitaDairy has proven to be an esteemed collaborator not only in Asia but on a global scale, and the company’s commitment to leveraging the scientific applications of ColosIgG 24h colostrum has significantly contributed to the well-being of Vietnam families. We extend our utmost appreciation to VitaDairy for its relentless dedication to harnessing the full potential of bovine colostrum for human health benefits. By leveraging PanTheryx’s extensive network to collect bovine colostrum within the first 24 hours after calving, VitaDairy ensures the highest levels of immune activity, including IgG antibodies. Together we’ll continue to deliver innovation, scientific expertise, and unwavering commitment to providing quality products that support the health and well-being of adults and children.”

The renewal of this partnership underscores the shared vision and dedication of PanTheryx and VitaDairy to improving health outcomes. It also continues to redefine Vietnam’s standard of care by harnessing cutting-edge biotechnology research from PanTheryx and offering its exceptional quality of bovine colostrum. Together, these industry leaders will leverage their expertise and resources to continue providing innovative products tailored to meet Vietnamese families' unique needs.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Ha, CEO of VitaDairy, emphasized the partnership's continued success and its positive impact on the lives of children and vulnerable groups in Vietnam. "VitaDairy follows its own path while remaining integral to the societal landscape. Given the challenges of Vietnam's hot and humid monsoon climate, the population is constantly exposed to various diseases. As a result, we aim to develop 'natural immunity solutions' integrated into nutritional products for children and the elderly, providing them with fortified defenses and strengthening their immune systems as a personal arsenal to combat epidemics."

According to Euromonitor, the estimated $20B global growing-up milk industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2025. As the awareness of the benefits of bovine colostrum and growing up milks increases globally, PanTheryx is committed to working with manufacturers to realize the full potential of bovine colostrum applications.

‡ColosIgG 24h, ColosBaby, and CaloSure America are trademarks of VitaDairy

About PanTheryx

PanTheryx® is a nutrition and biotechnology company committed to the global commercialization of health and wellness solutions for the human and animal health markets. From leading cutting-edge research to supplying best-in-class ingredients to commercializing category-leading consumer brands, PanTheryx is dedicated to delivering revolutionary approaches for digestive, immune, and microbiome health. As the world’s largest colostrum producer, PanTheryx provides its proprietary ColostrumOne® and La Belle® Colostrum ingredients to its partners serving the global human and animal health markets. In addition to the products it develops with its partners, the PanTheryx portfolio of consumer brands includes TruBiotics®, Goodgut®, Life’s First Naturals®, and DiaResQ®. For more information, please visit www.pantheryx.com.

About VitaDairy®

VitaDairy, established in 2005 by a team of esteemed doctors and nutritionists in Vietnam, has emerged as one of the country's top three milk powder manufacturers. The company's expertise lies in providing high-quality nutritional products. Driven by the mission of "cultivating vitality," VitaDairy ensures that all its products are rooted in scientific research and tailored to meet the Vietnamese population's specific needs, health requirements, and taste preferences. These products are crafted using imported ingredients from esteemed global suppliers such as DSM, Fonterra, Ingredia, Synlait, and PanTheryx, among others, and adhere to advanced nutritional formulas that meet international standards. As a pioneer in special nutrition for nearly two decades, VitaDairy has achieved notable success in incorporating colostrum into its nutritional products, promoting a robust immune system among the Vietnamese population. Since 2019, VitaDairy has enjoyed a collaborative partnership with the Ministry of Health of Vietnam. Recently, the Ministry of Health selected the company as the exclusive partner to organize a series of "Scientific Seminars on Immunonutrition Knowledge Enhancement" from 2022 to 2024. These seminars aim to disseminate knowledge on strengthening immunity through nutrition to healthcare professionals and the general public, thereby safeguarding public health.