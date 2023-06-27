Stratascale and Apptio Partner to Deliver High-performance Hybrid Multi-cloud FinOps and GreenOps Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINOPSX -- Stratascale, a subsidiary of SHI International, and Apptio, a leading cloud cost management platform, announced today a new collaboration to bring rapid and continuous FinOps and GreenOps services to Fortune 1000 clients.

The first solution delivered by the partners is the Stratascale FinOps Accelerator, an eight-week service built on Apptio Cloudability that quickly identifies and maps a short-term path to rapid, cloud savings for clients while laying the foundation for lasting change and optimization to a client's cloud management practices. The tech companies plan to roll-out a sustainability GreenOps solution for multi-cloud consumption later this year.

Digital transformations force companies of all sizes to open their budgets for cloud spending, but the accelerated shift to cloud presents complex challenges for forecasting and managing costs. According to siliconAngle, analysts project 30% growth in public cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) spending in 2023.

To help use the cloud more efficiently, organizations are doubling down on FinOps to manage their cloud costs and take ownership of usage while following best practices.

“Customers are asking for more capabilities and help around cloud cost management and ongoing optimization, and collaborating with Apptio brings the ideal combination of services, tooling, and critical insights to our clients,” said Ryan Schell, Stratascale Vice President, Digital Cloud Solutions. “This partnership and the FinOps Accelerator service build on the work we are already doing with clients in the areas of cloud migration, digital innovation, and overall cloud operations.”

The Stratascale FinOps Accelerator service helps clients address these common cloud cost issues. The service extends over eight weeks and pairs Stratascale and Apptio FinOps experts with the award-winning FinOps Apptio Cloudability platform. This results in more targeted insights and a faster path to identify cloud cost savings for clients. The service also helps clients realize critical next steps to achieve those savings. The service includes on-going executive reports and readouts of key findings, along with valuable best practices and targeted recommendations. It’s available for a flat-fee price, regardless of size of cloud or potential savings opportunities.

“Some organizations urgently need to realize cost savings or to understand how they can redirect technology investments to digital innovation, so this accelerated FinOps service is exactly what enterprises need to receive fast time-to-value and data-driven decision support,” said Henrik Nilsson, Apptio Global Vice President of Partners. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Stratascale and look forward to helping clients quickly implement FinOps practices.”

About Stratascale

Stratascale is a consultant, systems integrator, and technology advisor in one. We support the entire end-to-end transformation process — from discovery to solution deployment. It starts with understanding your business, your strategic goals, and the challenges you must overcome to achieve them. We not only offer that last mile of strategy critical to moving your initiatives forward, but also engage our technical teams possessing the practical wisdom required to successfully execute. The company is also a General Member of the FinOps Foundation and a Certified Service Provider. Learn more at stratascale.com.

About Apptio

Apptio is a leading technology spend and value management company for financial and operational decisions across Information Technology (IT), multi-cloud FinOps, and portfolio development resources. Apptio’s mission is to deliver business value with every technology investment. Powered by Apptio’s cloud platform and AI/ML data engine, Apptio’s SaaS applications translate technology costs into clear business outcomes and financial ROI. As a trusted leader in FinOps and Technology Business Management (TBM) with thousands of customers worldwide, Apptio empowers leaders to cut costs and redirect investments to cloud innovation and digital transformation.