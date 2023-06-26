New Report Finds a Lack of Culturally Appropriate Self-Care Tools and Resources is Impacting Black Women

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EXHALE, the first emotional well-being app designed specifically for Black Women and Women of Color, today publishes “The State of Self-Care for Black Women” report, providing an in-depth look at Black Women's experience with mental, emotional, and physical health.

Gathering responses from 1,005 Black Women in the United States, the report aims to fill a gap in survey data on Black Women's experience with stress in the context of their intersectional identities. The findings reveal that racial trauma, stereotypes, and discrimination are key contributors to Black Women's stress within the workplace and their personal lives.

Nearly half of the Black Women surveyed indicate that stress impacts their daily lives, and 25% report being hospitalized or needing medical care due to stress. An overwhelming 76% think there is a prevalence of people who believe Black Women are stronger than most people and should be able to manage more stress than others. And 66% say they overexert themselves to excel in the workplace and to take care of personal responsibilities.

While resources to manage stress have become more abundant, the report further confirms that Black Women face many barriers in accessing formal mental health resources, with the majority of resources failing to address the unique experiences of Black Women. As a result, 77% of respondents believe there is a need for more well-being tools and resources tailored to support their specific needs.

"As Black Women, we're surrounded with messages telling us we're strong and resilient enough to manage stress, but this survey proves that we are negatively impacted by a lack of necessary support," said Katara McCarty, founder of EXHALE. "Black Women cannot fully heal without being fully seen. We need culturally appropriate resources and tools that address the effects of racial trauma on mental, emotional, and physical health.”

Conclusions from the report include insights into the importance of prioritizing Black Women's mental health and well-being, among other findings, including:

Unique stressors for Black Women, including the "strong Black Women" trope, historical trauma facing Black people, and microaggressions.

The need for culturally appropriate resources confronting Black Women's specific pressures.

The impact of stress on Black Women's physical health.

Opportunities for communities to create safe spaces for Black Women.

Specific resources employers can implement to help Black female employees feel supported.

And more.

Additional key findings from the report include:

Mental, Emotional, and Physical Health

72% said they would be more inclined to utilize mental health resources if they addressed the unique experiences of Black Women.

66% said racism and discrimination are the top barriers to overcome to gain better access to mental health resources.

60% believe it's difficult for Black Women to find and access formal mental health resources.

52% feel more comfortable with a Black doctor treating them than a White doctor due to fears of provider bias.

47% said there is an insufficient number of well-being resources and tools specifically tailored for Black Women.

In the Workplace

53% do not believe their current work environment provides supportive resources for Black Women.

47% feel pressure to change negative stereotypical views of Black Women in the workplace.

36% have left a job due to feeling unsafe as a Black Woman.

In response to the report's findings, EXHALE is creating a more personalized experience for users to access emotional well-being support through the launch of EXHALE 2.0, available to download via the iTunes App Store and Google Play. The enhanced app experience includes daily thought topics, an interactive breathing orb, guided journeys, and more tailored to the specific needs of Black Women.

"The State of Self-Care for Black Women" report was conducted by Zogby Analytics in Q2 2023 and examines the views and behaviors of 1,005 Black Women in the U.S. across diverse age groups and socioeconomic classes.

To learn more about Black Women's unique experience dealing with and overcoming stress, download “The State of Self-Care for Black Women” report. For more information on EXHALE, visit exhale-app.com.

About EXHALE

EXHALE (@EXHALEapp) is the first emotional well-being app designed specifically for Black Women to inspire self-care, relaxation, stress reduction, and inner peace. EXHALE was developed by Katara McCarty, coach, author, and podcast host, and is available to download via the iTunes App Store and Google Play. In just three years since launching, EXHALE has reached 17,000 downloads with users in 55 countries.