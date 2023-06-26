AtScale Collaborates with Dataiku to Deliver on the Promise of Everyday AI

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced a referral partnership with Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, to help speed enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and empower companies to easily create business value from their organization’s data.

According to IDC, worldwide spending on AI-centric systems will surpass $300B by 2026 with a 26.5% 5-year CAGR. However, the same study concluded that only 25% of AI initiatives – and only 36% of AI models – had been deployed in production. Their research also indicated that 50% of businesses are planning to use AI in their business functions over the next 12 months.

“The continued investment in AI, combined with the complexity of model deployment highlights just how critical it is for organizations to take an active approach to driving value from AI,” said Gaurav Rao, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Machine Learning and AI at AtScale. “AI isn’t just something you can just turn on and instantly see business results from. Enterprises need to surround their AI with tools that make it easier to access and use data – and then apply those insights back into the organization. The lack of understanding and integration is one of the biggest reasons AI deployments are not successful.”

By combining Dataiku’s single data and AI platform with AtScale’s universal semantic layer and AI-Link, organizations will be able to improve data science productivity with business-vetted features for AI model training and feature management. Additionally, the integrated capabilities enable business analysts to seamlessly incorporate AI insights directly into common business intelligence tools such as Tableau, PowerBI, and Excel, on their cloud warehouse of choice, including Snowflake, Databricks, and Google BigQuery.

Key Benefits of AtScale’s integration with Dataiku include:

Production-Ready, Enterprise Grade Feature Store : The productivity of data analytics is improved through the use of an integrated feature store. Important features include: Simplified and automated feature creation through a no-code/low-code interface helps to simplify the creation and use of complex dimensions, metrics, and hierarchies. Advanced feature management, including feature serving and sharing, helps make data easily consumable across Dataiku projects, pipelines, and use cases.

: The productivity of data analytics is improved through the use of an integrated feature store. Important features include: Advanced Time-Series Modeling : Dataiku’s autoML capabilities are combined with a semantic layer understanding of complex time hierarchies, making business forecasting easier and more efficient.

Dataiku’s autoML capabilities are combined with a semantic layer understanding of complex time hierarchies, making business forecasting easier and more efficient. Best-In-Class MLOps : The integrated solution gives enterprises the ability to publish insights generated in Dataiku ML pipelines directly to business users, in their business intelligence tools of choice. This gives business analysts the ability to conduct advanced predictive and prescriptive analyses more efficiently.

: The integrated solution gives enterprises the ability to publish insights generated in Dataiku ML pipelines directly to business users, in their business intelligence tools of choice. This gives business analysts the ability to conduct advanced predictive and prescriptive analyses more efficiently. Query Push Down : AtScale + Dataiku enables a governed and performant query to push down across an enterprise’s AI and BI workloads, ranging from data preparation to MLOps, across the most popular cloud warehouse partners. This helps speed the process and decision-making time for users.

“There is a palpable momentum across all industries in integrating AI, especially Generative AI, into their operations,” said Abhijit Madhugiri, VP of Global Technology Alliances at Dataiku. “In today’s dynamic business environment, the need to adapt existing processes and equip teams to leverage this advanced technology is not just a strategy, but a necessity for staying competitive. Our collaboration with AtScale aims to simplify this transformation, providing a clear pathway for enterprises to harness the potential of AI, drive lasting business impact, and avoid the risk of being left behind.”

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, enabling data experts and domain experts to work together to build AI into their daily operations, from advanced analytics to Generative AI. Together, they design, develop and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future. Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth. With more than 500 customers and more than 1,000 employees, Dataiku is proud of its rapid growth and 95% retention of Forbes Global 2000 customers. Connect with Dataiku on their blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

About AtScale

AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company’s semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.