New Virtual Preparatory Academy Opens for Enrollment and Offers Scholarships for North Carolina Students

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coast to Mountains Preparatory Academy (CM Prep), a new North Carolina virtual school is open and ready for enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year. The private college and career preparatory academy will serve students in grades K–10 this fall.

CM Prep is dedicated to setting North Carolina students up for success through their tailored offerings such as small group instruction, personalized support, flexible schedules to meet family’s needs, field trips, clubs, and optional in-person activities.

"Our goal is to create a community of passionate students and emerging leaders through programs focused on individualized student needs—empowering students and families to have control over their education as they pursue their interests,” says Dr. Daniel Perry, vice president of private school management at Stride, Inc. “Thanks to support through programs like the Education Student Accounts (ESA+) and Opportunity Scholarship, we can provide even more students with a world of possibilities through quality education.”

In many cases, scholarship awards fully cover the cost of tuition at CM Prep. The Opportunity Scholarship program is an income-based initiative that helps families pay tuition and fees - awarding up to nearly $6,500 for the 2023-204 school year. North Carolina’s ESA+ is available to meet the needs of students with disabilities. Funds may be used to pay tuition and fees, and for expenses such as therapy, tutoring services and educational technology. CM Prep’s enrollment consultants will walk eligible families and students through the scholarship application processes for both the Opportunity Scholarship and ESA+ programs.

CM Prep is designed to serve every student’s educational journey and propel them forward so they can safely learn in a way that’s right for them. That’s exactly what Phoenix Hill’s mother was looking for in January 2023 when she realized his traditional school was no longer a right fit.

“My son Phoenix made the transition to online learning after facing bullying issues at school. Since we made the move, I’ve seen him flourish at CM Prep– his grades have improved and he’s getting hands-on learning experiences that he can do at his own pace,” says Jennifer Hill. “His teachers have been attentive, communicative and supportive – we’re looking forward to starting 6th grade with CM Prep.”

To promote individualized, flexible learning, CM Prep students can access the digital learning content anytime and anywhere an internet connection exists. They provide students with hybrid learning options to socialize with their peers, and dual-enrollment programs that will empower students to graduate with college credit, potentially saving thousands on college costs.

Coast to Mountains Preparatory Academy’s virtual class settings offer real-time feedback among teachers and peers. And small class sizes with ongoing data evaluation allow teachers to identify when students are falling behind and to quickly provide additional support.

CM Prep’s curriculum is provided by K12, a leader in online education for more than 20 years. For more information on CM Prep, enrollment, or for any questions, please visit https:/cmprep.k12.com/.

About Coast to Mountains Preparatory Academy:

Coast to Mountains Preparatory Academy (CM Prep) is a full-time online private school program, serving North Carolina students in grades K-10. Students are eligible for the North Carolina Opportunity Scholarship program, an income-based initiative that helps families pay tuition and fees. CM Prep has access to the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about CM Prep, visit https://cmprep.k12.com/