PeopleAdmin Partners with California Community Colleges to Provide Talent and Faculty Management Solutions to Colleges Across the State

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PeopleAdmin, the leading provider of cloud solutions for higher education, has announced a partnership with the Foundation for California Community Colleges CollegeBuys program to streamline the procurement process and pass along pre-negotiated savings to colleges and universities across the state.

CollegeBuys allows California HigherEd institutions to avoid long procurement processes by providing legally compliant agreements with fully vetted partners, now including PeopleAdmin. Plus, standardized pricing agreements ensure that colleges are getting the best pricing, terms, and service agreement possible. To date, the CollegeBuys program has saved California Community Colleges more than $500M, of which more than $34M has been reinvested to provide scholarships to 34,000 students.

This partnership benefits:

116 California Community Colleges

The University of California system

The California State University system

AICCU Member Institutions within the state

With faster, easier access, and pre-negotiated rates, these California institutions will be able to streamline their operations, be more competitive in the talent market, free faculty from administrative burden, and impact student outcomes with PeopleAdmin’s HigherEd Cloud.

“Our mission is to help fuel the HigherEd mission by helping colleges and universities be more effective and efficient, freeing faculty to drive student success, and help institutions compete for top talent in an increasingly competitive market,” said Rishi Rana, Executive Vice President of PeopleAdmin. “We’re excited that this partnership with the Foundation for California Community Colleges will pave the way for the HigherEd community in California to more quickly and seamlessly respond to the changing landscape, impacting students, faculty, and administrators.”

For more than 20 years, PeopleAdmin has been partnering with colleges and universities to provide solutions that can respond to the changing needs of HigherEd with one cloud-based platform to connect and empower entire institutions. To promote student success, a range of solutions are available, including those for talent acquisition, human capital management, faculty and academic planning, course scheduling, and curriculum optimization. PeopleAdmin’s Marketplace of Connectors offers out-of-box, bi-directional connections with other systems across campus so that all information flows between systems, reducing manual re-entry, shoring up inconsistencies, and providing a holistic view of analytics across campus.

To learn more about PeopleAdmin’s solutions, visit www.peopleadmin.com.

About PeopleAdmin

PeopleAdmin, a PowerSchool company, is a recognized leader in higher education solutions. Our multi-tenant SaaS-based solutions enable organizations to simplify their talent management process while utilizing industry-leading analytics. Our talent lifecycle solutions are specifically designed for higher education, and more than 840 institutions rely on PeopleAdmin. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way.

About CollegeBuys

CollegeBuys is the Foundation for California Community Colleges’ systemwide procurement vehicle that leverages the buying power of California’s 116 community colleges to secure and offer discounts of up to 85 percent on a wide range of educational products—from industry-leading software and technology to high-quality office and classroom furniture. For more information, visit purchasing.collegebuys.org.