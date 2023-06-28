P&G Grooming Invites Dermatologist Community to Go ‘Skin Deep Into Grooming’ at the 25th World Congress of Dermatology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At this year’s 25th World Congress of Dermatology held in Singapore (July 3rd – 8th), P&G’s Grooming Division will spotlight product solutions routed in 120 years of innovation heritage and scientific expertise. This will be the fourth World Congress of Dermatology at which P&G Grooming is demonstrating its deep expertise in hair and skin science; sharing and exchanging research insights with the global dermatological community.

Held at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, dermatologist delegates will be able to experience first-hand how P&G Grooming uses skin and hair science to continuously deliver world class at-home hair removal solutions. These include the latest product regimens for male and female consumers:

GilletteLabs Razor with Exfoliating Bar is the first razor with a built-in exfoliation bar, helping to reduce trapped hairs as well as nicks and cuts from shaving.

is the first razor with a built-in exfoliation bar, helping to reduce trapped hairs as well as nicks and cuts from shaving. Gillette Intimate is its first product collection dedicated to male intimate grooming, including a trimmer, razor and two care products which are designed to be tough on hair, yet gentle on skin – and are all dermatologically tested. It builds on the global success of the Venus for Pubic Hair & Skin collection , which is dermatologically and gynecologically tested.

is its first product collection dedicated to male intimate grooming, including a trimmer, razor and two care products which are designed to be tough on hair, yet gentle on skin – and are all dermatologically tested. It builds on the global success of the , which is dermatologically and gynecologically tested. Braun’s IPL Smart Skin Pro 2.0 Technology is the only one of its kind - automatically and continuously optimizing every flash to the user’s skin tone and body area providing long-lasting smoothness from head-to-toe. It has been clinically tested for safe use in the intimate area.

Throughout the World Congress of Dermatology, dermatologist delegates can discover more of the science and cutting-edge methods behind the world’s most trusted grooming brands with nine grooming scientific posters from P&G*. These cover a wide range of topics including new insights into the beneficial role of exfoliation for shaving performance and comfort, and high-tech methods for objectively measuring the closeness of a shave. Other poster presentations share the latest clinical studies into the safety and efficacy of intimate hair removal products, introduce a new dermaplaning regimen, and reveal a collaboration between P&G and Durham University which utilizes bioengineered human skin to study the impact of grooming on skin health.

Dermatologist delegates are also invited to meet the P&G Grooming experts on Friday July 7th (17:30–18:30, Suntec Level 3, Room 320), to hear about Evolving Needs & Latest Innovations in At-Home Intimate Hair Removal. Expert speakers including Dr Christine Dierickx, MD (Skinperium Clinic, Luxembourg), Dr Frauke Neuser, PhD (Procter & Gamble UK), Dr Miriam Rietzler, PhD (Procter & Gamble, Germany) and Dr J. Frank Nash, PhD (Procter & Gamble, USA). Topics will include:

Evolving needs across genders and regions - implications for shaving products

At-home use of light-based hair removal (IPL) – a practicing dermatologist’s perspective

New applications for light-based hair removal – safety and tolerability of female intimate area treatments

Alessandra Dolfini, Senior Vice President Global Grooming, P&G, said: “The World Congress of Dermatology is an important platform to showcase the skin science that goes into each of our hair removal products. The ultimate goal for consumers - whether they pluck, shave, stretch, flash or scrub – is to keep their skin hair-free, soft and smooth. Gillette, Venus and Braun are trusted by millions of consumers around the world for superior hair removal, so it is our duty of care to invest in the best science to understand skin and deliver the best at-home innovations.”

Jean Ibrahim, Senior Vice President Grooming R&D, P&G, said: “Skin science has been at the heart of P&G Grooming for over 120 years. The World Congress of Dermatology is an amazing opportunity to share our fundamental skin and hair research updates and our latest product innovations with this distinguished global community. As a leader in at-home hair removal solutions, we believe our insights can provide dermatologists with a fresh perspective when dealing with patients in their practice, so they can look and feel their best, everyday.”

*Full list of P&G Grooming posters at WCD:

The role of exfoliation in enhancing shave comfort and results Understanding the physiology of the male face across age & ethnicity A digital microscope method for measuring cutting closeness from shaving Application of Bioengineered Human Skin to Study Grooming and the Application of Consumable Products Clinical Safety Evaluation of Home-use Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Hair Removal in Female Intimate Area of Japanese Subjects Hair growth rates of female axilla and leg hair after shaving Skin tolerability of a wet shave regimen designed for female pubic hair removal A wet shave regimen designed to meet the unique challenges of female pubic hair removal A dermaplaning regimen designed to meet the unique challenges of female facial hair removal

