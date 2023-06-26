The Stagwell Group, Manager of Stagwell Media LP, Redeems AlpInvest Partners’ Remaining Interests

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Stagwell Group, manager of Stagwell Media LP, announced it has redeemed AlpInvest Partners’ remaining interest in the Stagwell Media LP fund.

“ We thank AlpInvest for their successful partnership over the last several years. This move leaves only two investors in Stagwell Media LP: myself and Steve Ballmer,” said Mark Penn, Managing Partner at Stagwell Group, LLC. “ We are both excited about and committed to the success of Stagwell Inc.”

About Stagwell Group

The Stagwell Group LLC (the “Stagwell Group”) is a registered investment advisory company formed by Mark Penn. The Stagwell Group manages a private equity fund whose portfolio includes Stagwell Inc., the challenger network built to transform marketing (NASDAQ: STGW).