PIC Group Awarded O&M Services for University of California, Berkeley

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PIC Group, a global power and energy service provider having staffed, operated, and maintained more than 16,500 MW globally, has been awarded the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Agreement for the University of California (UC), Berkeley cogeneration facility by the University of California. Under the terms of the O&M Agreement PIC Group will assume care, custody, and control of the 24 MW (megawatt) natural gas-based cogeneration facility, as well as oversee day to day operations and maintenance services and ensure the availability of three, 100,000 lbm/hr boilers that provide backup steam to the UC Berkeley campus through 2026.

“We are very pleased to have PIC Group as the new O&M Operator of our facility and they were the clear winner in the competitive bid process. Their O&M experience and comprehensive approach will ensure consistent, reliable operation of the University’s cogeneration facility enabling achievement of our operational and financial objectives as well as one of the primary objectives of the reliable delivery of steam to our campus of more than 40,000 students,” said Sally McGarrahan, Associate Vice Chancellor of Facilities.

“PIC Group’s O&M methodology and management system is ideally designed to ensure reliable operation of the UC Berkeley cogeneration facility. PIC Group will tailor its Operation and Maintenance management system to specifically enhance the delivery of steam to the Berkeley campus,” said Frank Avery, President, and CEO at PIC Group.

PIC Group, Inc., founded in 1988, is dedicated to delivering value by providing global energy services to facilities across four continents – North America, South America, Asia and Africa. PIC provides O&M Services (Care, Custody and Control), Commissioning and Startup, Documentation & Training and Staffing services and serves the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, pulp and paper and manufacturing industries.

PIC Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, a Fortune Global 500 Company. Marubeni is a major Japanese sogo shosha (international trading company) and the third largest global independent power producer (IPP).

(www.picgroupinc.com)

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business including consumer products, food, agriculture, chemicals, energy and metals and power business machinery and infrastructure.

University of California, Berkeley is internationally renowned for excellence and pioneering achievements across all disciplines. The University of California was chartered in 1868 with Berkeley as its flagship campus. Today the world’s premier public university and a wellspring of innovation, Berkeley occupies a 1,232-acre campus with a sylvan 178-acre central core. From this home, its academic community makes key contributions to the economic and social well-being of the Bay Area, California, and the nation.