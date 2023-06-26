LSPedia partners with Pharmsource as the official program sponsor for OneScan Pharmacy Pro, giving pharmacies free, easy-to-use, and comprehensive FDA DSCSA compliance

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSPedia, a leading SaaS provider specializing in product traceability solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Pharmsource, a rapidly growing wholesale distributor. This collaboration aims to provide independent pharmacies with LSPedia’s OneScan Pharmacy Pro solution, enabling them to achieve compliance with all Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) requirements. The solution will be offered to eligible pharmacies at no cost, empowering them to focus on patient care while enhancing patient safety and streamlining their operations.

The Pharmacy Pro solution is a comprehensive software platform designed to assist pharmacies in meeting the stringent requirements of DSCSA. This legislation, enacted to safeguard the pharmaceutical supply chain and protect patients from counterfeit or substandard medications, mandates that all participants in the supply chain maintain strict traceability and verification standards.

By partnering with Pharmsource, LSPedia aims to extend the reach of the Pharmacy Pro solution to independent pharmacies across the country. Pharmsource, a trusted name in wholesale distribution, shares LSPedia's commitment to patient safety and industry compliance. Together, they seek to support independent pharmacies in adopting advanced traceability solutions without incurring any financial burden.

Pharmsource CEO Jeff Herman said his company is uniquely placed to sponsor the solution for independent pharmacies, providing it at no cost under their purchasing agreement.

“In the supply chain, success is about cooperation. If cost and access are blocking independent pharmacies from complying with DSCSA, that’s a problem for everyone,” said Herman. “Together, LSPedia and Pharmsource are stepping up to make access not just possible, but easy and without additional costs, which is critical when pharmacies are facing upcoming DIR fee changes.”

Pharmacy Pro enables any pharmacy to quickly achieve comprehensive DSCSA compliance, with modules covering serialization, EPCIS data, and verification, as well as automated exceptions management via LSPedia’s breakthrough Investigator technology.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Pharmsource in delivering the Pharmacy Pro solution to independent pharmacies," said Riya Cao, CEO of LSPedia. "We understand the unique challenges faced by these pharmacies, and our goal is to empower them with a state-of-the-art traceability solution that ensures compliance and enhances patient safety. By eliminating the financial barrier, we are making it easier for independent pharmacies to embrace technology and thrive in an evolving regulatory landscape."

Pharmsource will act as the primary point of contact for independent pharmacies interested in leveraging the Pharmacy Pro solution. Its extensive distribution network and industry expertise will ensure that pharmacies receive personalized guidance and dedicated support throughout the implementation process.

Independent pharmacies interested in learning more about the Pharmacy Pro solution and taking advantage of this no-cost offering can contact sales@pharmsourcewholesale.com, call (954) 487-1578, or visit https://www.pharmsourcewholesale.com/lspedia.

About LSPedia

LSPedia is a leading provider of turnkey DSCSA compliance and SaaS solutions. CMOs, manufacturers, 3PLs, wholesale distributors, dispensers, and healthcare providers use LSPedia’s OneScan solution to make, move, track, verify, ship, and receive serialized products at every point in the supply chain. OneScan delivers flexible integrations, high-performance product verification, and state-of-the-art EPCIS data exchange; LSPedia’s Investigator platform is the gold standard for collaborative exceptions management, resolving EPCIS errors and supply chain issues in real time.

About Pharmsource

Pharmsource, LLC is one of the most trusted and fastest-growing pharmaceutical wholesalers in the U.S. With over 100 years of combined managerial experience in its leadership staff, pharmacies can count on Pharmsource to deliver best-in-class customer service and value.

About Pharmacy Pro

LSPedia OneScan Pharmacy Pro enables any pharmacy to quickly achieve comprehensive DSCSA compliance, with modules covering serialization, EPCIS data, and verification, including: