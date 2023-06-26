 AMTD Digital received support from key shareholders towards the long-term developments and stability of the Company’s growth with an extension of previously announced lock-up undertakings until August 2025, i.e. three years after listing

NEW YORK & PARIS & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, announced today that it has received further confirmation of the previously announced undertakings from the relevant parties that AMTD Group Inc., Dr. Calvin Choi (together with his holding company Infinity Power Investments Limited), AMTD IDEA Group and the executive officers of AMTD Digital will not sell any shares they own in AMTD Digital in the open market before August 2025, i.e. amounting to lock-up undertakings for a period of three years after the listing of the Company. The key shareholders have confidence in the long-term developments and stable growth of the Company and thereby extend their lock-up undertakings to demonstrate support of the Company’s future ahead of the first listing anniversary of the Company.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNetecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

