ReferralPoint Partners with Availity to Automate Payer-Provider Communication and Improve Workflow Efficiency for Provider Groups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. & IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReferralPoint, an innovative leader in data-driven, fully automated, closed-loop referral management solutions, is excited to announce an exclusive partnership with Availity, the nation’s largest real-time health information network. The partnership allows greater collaboration as the two organizations work to improve efficiency for providers within their referral workflows, ensuring seamless communication and patient-centered care.

Integration between solutions gives providers and referral staff the ability to streamline prior authorization (PA) processes by automating PA submission and tracking without leaving their electronic health record (EHR). Built upon the comprehensive data platform developed by Lightbeam Health Solutions, ReferralPoint can ingest patient data then send the necessary patient details to Availity by way of an Application Programming Interface (API). Availity can then push the progress of each PA back to ReferralPoint, notifying teams which PAs are approved or need attention. Then ReferralPoint automatically updates the patient record in the EHR with the PA information provided by Availity. ReferralPoint’s integrated interfacing capabilities grants providers the ability to reduce more than 50% of manual tasks by automatically submitting, tracking and updating PAs with a single click from within their EHR.

“Our partnership with Availity is paramount to helping provider organizations improve workflow efficiencies and combat lingering backlogs caused by the pandemic and staffing issues,” said ReferralPoint CEO, Robert Harris. “We’re excited to see referral teams reduce the time spent on administrative tasks to increase the time spent focusing on patient care and outcomes.”

“The manual burden inflicted on frontline referral teams when a PA is required is burning out staff and adding to the dysfunction,” said Matt Cheatham, ReferralPoint’s Director of Client Success. “That’s why we’re thankful to partner with Availity to reduce automate chores referral teams are facing every day.”

“Authorizations are a critical tool for controlling healthcare costs, but many of the processes associated with authorizations continue to rely on manual interventions and analog technologies,” said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. “We are excited that this collaboration with ReferralPoint will enable providers to receive the authorization information quickly while staying within their existing EHR workflow.”

About Availity

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. We work to solve communication challenges in healthcare by creating richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation’s largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions, annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

For more information, including online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548).

About ReferralPoint

ReferralPoint is a referral management solution for health systems, medical groups, and payers to transform their patient referral processes and support their fee-for-service and value-based care populations. Able to ingest and leverage cost and quality data, ReferralPoint informs referral decisions with seamless integration to ensure high value, affordable referrals. With a single click in the EHR workflow, ReferralPoint presents the patient-provider IdealMATCH then reduces 50% of manual tasks by automating insurance verification, authorizations, scheduling, and closing the loop with patient and providers regardless of EHR.