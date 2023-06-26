Global Holdings Announces Acquisition of 51 Irving Place

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Holdings, the international real estate development and investment firm led by Chairman and Founder Eyal Ofer, today announced the acquisition of 51 Irving Place.

The six-story mixed use apartment building contains 57 rental units with 8,000 square feet of ground floor retail space, ideally located on the corner of 17th Street and Irving Place, just steps from both historic Gramercy Park and bustling Union Square Park.

“51 Irving Place provided a unique opportunity to grow our multifamily portfolio, perfectly situated in one of New York’s most desirable neighborhoods with incredible parks and amenities,” said Eyal Ofer, Chairman of Global Holdings Group. “With the right investment this will become a key part of our growing Anagram luxury residential offering.”

Global Holdings’ portfolio includes more than 120 properties worldwide totaling 10 million square feet across residential, hotel and commercial assets. The company has been at the forefront of some of the most notable luxury residential developments in New York City, including 15 Central Park West, The Greenwich Lane, 520 Park and nearby 18 Gramercy Park South.

Its bespoke residential brand, Anagram, offers a unique approach to luxury rental housing, focusing on world-class design, unmatched lifestyle amenities and hyper local connections to the surrounding neighborhoods. Earlier this week, Global Holdings launched leasing for Anagram Columbus Circle, a first of its kind luxury rental tower located between Manhattan’s famed Billionaire’s Row and Central Park (see: www.anagramcolumbuscircle.com).

About Global Holdings Management Group

Global Holdings Management Group is an international alliance of real estate asset management and investment advisory companies operating across the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. It exclusively develops, advises and manages the real estate assets of Global Holdings Group – which was founded by its Chairman Eyal Ofer – across its residential, commercial and hotel portfolios in these geographies. The current portfolio consists of over 10 million square feet of real estate, comprising over 120 properties and 2,500 hotel rooms.