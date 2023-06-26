YOTTAA Is Now an SAP Partner

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YOTTAA, a leading platform for accelerating and securing digital commerce experiences, today announced that it has achieved SAP silver partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality YOTTAA provides to businesses using SAP Commerce. In addition, YOTTAA also announced that its Digital Experience Optimization solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. YOTTAA’s solution integrates with SAP Commerce and SAP Commerce Cloud to help deliver fast and secure digital experience to customers.

YOTTAA achieved SAP silver partner status as a result of positive customer references, its unique offerings for SAP solutions, and its ongoing commitment to achieving SAP certifications. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

YOTTAA also announced that its Digital Experience Optimization solution is immediately available on SAP Store. Found at store.sap.com, SAP Store delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business.

Leveraging this partnership, YOTTAA helps provide sites using SAP Commerce Cloud the power to analyze, optimize, control, and secure the performance of all 3rd party technologies, images, and other dynamic content on every page, browser, and device, all managed from a centralized portal. By doing so, brands can see up to 50% faster loading pages and up to 15% higher conversion rates. Key features of the solution include:

Greater visibility and control over all resources that impact site speed and performance

Ability to intelligently sequence all site resources for faster page loads, including third parties (e.g., JavaScript, CSS, image assets)

Ability to apply different site speed optimizations based on customized factors

Google Core Web Vitals diagnostics and real user monitoring of site performance in real-time

“In today’s challenging environment, it is critical that online brands deploy proven technology that can quickly drive revenue and enhance customer experience,” said Darin Archer, Vice President of Product Strategy for YOTTAA. “Through this partnership with SAP and the availability of YOTTAA’s Digital Experience Optimization solution on SAP Store, brands using SAP Commerce Cloud can gain greater visibility and control over all store and network elements that impact site speed and performance, allowing them to quickly remedy performance problems before they impact shoppers. This results in faster sites, higher conversions, lower bounce rates, and more engaged shoppers.”

Leading brands such as Discount Tire, Maui Jim, Samsonite, Signet Jewelers, Perry Ellis International, and Ralph Lauren rely on YOTTAA to accelerate, optimize, and secure their eCommerce sites. By optimizing the loading of third-party eCommerce technologies, high resolution images, and other website elements, YOTTAA enables online brands to deliver superior digital experiences, improve site performance up to 50%, and increase online conversion up to 15%. By controlling the execution of all 3rd parties and other services on their sites, YOTTAA also enables brands to enhance their overall security posture, provide more secure shopper experiences, and ensure compliance with internal and external policies. To learn more about how YOTTAA can optimize every page load on your eCommerce site and increase conversions, please visit www.yottaa.com or follow @yottaa on Twitter.

